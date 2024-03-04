TeachTown Successfully Completes the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Audit

WOBURN, Mass., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeachTown, a leading provider of special education curriculum for students with moderate to severe disabilities, proudly announces its successful completion of the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 audit process. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is a voluntary compliance framework that demonstrates an organization's trust in security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy associated with customer data.

"TeachTown's successful completion of the SOC 2 audit underscores our commitment to data security and privacy for our customers," shares Brad Sheneman, Director of Technology, TeachTown. He continues, "SOC 2 compliance not only validates our dedication to safeguarding sensitive customer information but also illustrates our readiness to rise to the occasion and meet the highest industry standards."

With valid concerns around data breaches and privacy violations, a growing number of customers expect certain measures, such as a successful SOC 2 audit, to be upheld as a minimum requirement. TeachTown will continue an annual SOC 2 compliance audit to mitigate risk and establish customer trust and reassurance.

Richard Becker, CEO, TeachTown states, "By earning a successful SOC 2 audit report, we reassure our customers, including our partner districts and schools, and our students and their families, that their data is handled with integrity. This milestone speaks to the hard work and diligence of our entire team and cements our position as a trusted partner in education technology."

To learn more about TeachTown and its K-12 standards-based, adapted core curriculum, enCORE, visit teachtown.com.

About TeachTown:

TeachTown, backed by Bain Capital Double Impact, is exclusively focused on providing software and solutions for students with moderate to severe disabilities, including those diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

