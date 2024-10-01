TeachTown Transforms Early Childhood Learning with Launch for PreK Debut

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeachTown, a leading provider of special education curriculum for students with disabilities, is pleased to debut Launch for PreK , a comprehensive, inclusive early childhood special education curriculum for students ages 3–5. A first of its kind, Launch for PreK celebrates diversity and inclusivity while targeting key global learning domains, including language, literacy, and social development.

"We recognized the growing demand for a comprehensive and inclusive curriculum for young learners and we are thrilled to introduce Launch for PreK to the market," shares Margaret Onisick Lawless, chief product officer, TeachTown. She continues, "Providing young learners with disabilities and the peers who learn alongside them with developmentally appropriate access to early childhood instruction truly sets the stage for lifelong learning."

Launch for PreK includes 72 total themes designed to promote meaningful student engagement and interaction over the course of two full school years. With each theme covering one week of preschool instruction, educators have access to whole group and small group classroom-based activity lesson plans with leveled differentiation. Launch for PreK boasts an extensive media library with children's books, original songs, and visual communication supports, as well as numerous manipulatives, assessment opportunities, and more. Recommended technology use within the curriculum is consistent with state guidelines for early childhood screen time. Additionally, Launch for PreK is aligned with state early childhood standards, nationally recognized early childhood assessment tools, and curriculum recommendations of the National Association of the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

"Launch for PreK allows all early childhood students to learn together and at their own pace, representing a tremendous step forward for inclusion and student growth," says Richard Becker, chief executive officer, TeachTown. He continues, "We remain committed to delivering meaningful educational opportunities for all students regardless of age or ability, and Launch for PreK is a testament to that commitment."

Launch for PreK is available as part of TeachTown's PreK Whole Child Package, which includes supporting interventions: Social Skills, Basics, and Language Accelerator.

About TeachTown

TeachTown, backed by L Squared Capital Partners, is exclusively focused on providing software and solutions for students with disabilities, including those diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

