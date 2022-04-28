TeachTown Unveils K-12 Special Education Curriculum

enCORE High School launches in July 2022

WOBURN, Mass., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeachTown , a leading provider of special education solutions for students with moderate to severe disabilities, is proud to announce its full K-12 curriculum, enCORE, will be available this July. Following the release of award-winning enCORE Elementary and enCORE Middle School, enCORE High School will complete the K-12 adapted core curriculum, which is derived from the research-based methodologies of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and provides students with extensive support needs access to the general education curriculum.

"enCORE High School is designed to drive measurable student improvement and IEP progress while ensuring all students have equitable, inclusive access to general education standards," shares Margaret Onisick Lawless, chief product officer, TeachTown. She continues, "Rooted in evidence-based teaching practices, enCORE High School delivers socially and developmentally-appropriate instruction that represents the diversity and multiculturalism of the students it serves."