Teads inVolve Service Launches For 501c3 Non-Profit Organizations

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teads, The Global Media Platform, today announced the launch of Teads inVolve, a new service designed to benefit non-profit organizations. With this strategy, Teads will offer the same creative, media and technology for which it is best known to 501c3 organizations at a highly discounted rate. M+R, a communications agency that only work with nonprofits and foundations, is the first to partner on the initiative.

The goal of Teads inVolve is to bring the same scale and premium inventory to nonprofits that Teads offers to its for-profit brand partners. The new mission will include managed client services, media placements in premium environments across comScore top 300 websites, and creative consultation and design through Teads Studio.

"In our 2019 benchmarks report , we found that even though more people were visiting nonprofit websites on mobile devices, 63 percent of all website donations were made by desktop users. There's a great need and opportunity for nonprofits to optimize every step of their fundraising campaigns for mobile. We are always on the lookout for tools that can help our nonprofit partners be more successful for their causes, so we're beginning to experiment with the Teads platform for some of our nonprofit clients," said Liz Ertner, Senior Vice President, M+R.

The benefits to 501c3 non-profit organizations in participating in Teads inVolve are two-fold. The first is that Teads delivers access to the world's best publishers, and offers an environment for nonprofits to leverage a highly engaged audience in the right context - while they are consuming news. Given that the news cycle can be tied directly to the work nonprofits are doing, it is important to deliver messages in this context to inspire consumers to take action. Additionally, with mobile usage on the rise, it is crucial that all advertisers adapt creatives to optimize experiences for a smaller screen. Teads inVolve offers Teads Studio services to optimize campaign assets to create the most engaging experiences to drive awareness, education, and donations.

The initiative is an expansion of Teads commitment to leverage its platform and partnerships to do more good in the world and to advance the media industry to be a more diverse and inclusive place. Earlier this year, Teads launched the Media Inclusion Experience (MIX) , a program dedicated to fostering creativity and driving innovation in media through the power of diverse thought.

"As a company and an industry, we believe we can help drive social progress. Teads inVolve is an important stepping stone for Teads to fulfill this mission - which has become a lifeblood for us this year with the launch of MIX. I'm incredibly proud that we can leverage our talent and technology and dedicate resources to organizations that are making an impact. We look forward to opening doors for more organizations by empowering them to connect with highly engaged audiences at scale," said Meg Runeari, SVP of Operations at Teads and Founder of MIX.

ABOUT TEADS: Teads, The Global Media Platform, unites and empowers the best publishers in the world to connect advertisers to an audience of over 1.5 billion people every month. Teads' made-for-mobile ad experiences deliver attention and guaranteed outcomes across the marketing funnel.

Through its end-to-end platform, Teads provides demand-side, sell-side and creative technology to deliver better media effectiveness for brands, better monetization solutions for publishers, and better experiences for consumers.

Teads partners with the leading marketers, agencies and publishers through a team of 750+ people in 26 countries

