"TEAM CHIPOTLE" RETURNS WITH A NEW LIMITED-TIME MENU FEATURING THE GO-TO ORDERS FOR AMERICA'S TOP ATHLETES

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is celebrating American athletes with digital menu items exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com and new episodes of its popular "Unwrapped" video series. The brand will also launch gold foil nationwide for a limited time in the U.S. and France on July 25.

As members of Team Chipotle, Taylor Fritz, Sara Hughes, Anthony Edwards, Sophia Smith, and Jagger Eaton will have their favorite orders featured on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com as limited-edition menu items. Starting July 25, Chipotle will bring back gold foil burritos in the U.S. and serve gold foil burritos for the first time at its restaurants in France.

Introducing Team Chipotle 2024

Starting today, fans can eat like top athletes in the U.S. through a series of digital menu items. Chipotle's Real Food for Real Athletes platform focuses on helping athletes across all levels perform their best by providing proper nutrition through real food and fresh ingredients. The new menu items include:

The Anthony Edwards Bowl Half chicken, half steak, brown rice, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, and lettuce

The Sophia Smith Burrito Chicken, brown rice, light black beans, light pinto beans, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo-red chili salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, and cheese

The Taylor Fritz Bowl Double chicken, white rice, sour cream, cheese, and guac

The Sara Hughes Burrito Double steak, white rice, black beans, cheese, and lettuce

The Jagger Eaton Burrito Chicken, white rice, black beans, tomatillo red-chili salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, cheese, guac, and lettuce



Behind-the-Scenes with Team Chipotle

Chipotle worked with its partner athletes to launch behind-the-scenes training content as part of its "Unwrapped" series. The "Unwrapped" videos profile each athlete superfan and what it takes to compete at the highest level of their respective sports.

Anthony Edwards : https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7PxvkcAPjJ/

: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7PxvkcAPjJ/ Sophia Smith : https://www.instagram.com/p/C82V7Bmuh10/?hl=en

: https://www.instagram.com/p/C82V7Bmuh10/?hl=en Taylor Fritz : https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7W06GYCxg9/?igsh=NDJlbGVkcG9iMHE4

: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7W06GYCxg9/?igsh=NDJlbGVkcG9iMHE4 Sara Hughes : https://www.instagram.com/p/C7OtDWNNRf_/?hl=en

: https://www.instagram.com/p/C7OtDWNNRf_/?hl=en Jagger Eaton: https://www.instagram.com/p/C8DO-6PStag/

All Chipotle "Unwrapped" videos can be viewed here: www.chipotle.com/teamchipotle.

"Every one of our Team Chipotle athletes has had a unique journey," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. "By highlighting their stories and how Chipotle has been a key component of their training regimens, we hope to inspire and fuel the next generation of great American athletes."

Gold Foil's Comeback at Chipotle

Starting July 25 for a limited time, Chipotle will serve gold foil-wrapped burritos for all in-restaurant and digital orders at participating U.S. locations. The brand last celebrated American athletes with gold foil in the summer of 2021.

Chipotle will also serve gold foil burritos at its six restaurants across Paris and one restaurant in Lyon for the first time.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are nearly 3,500 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Kuwait and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune's Most Admired Companies 2024 list and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 120,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

