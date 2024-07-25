Team Cowabunga Selects Staffbase to Help Serve Up Streamlined Internal Communications to 2,500+ Employees

Custom App and Intranet, BungaHub, helps reduce turnover and increase employee engagement to support strong team culture

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffbase , a leading employee communications cloud provider, announces it has been selected as Team Cowabunga's (one of the largest singly-owned Domino's franchises in the United States) internal communications platform provider. Recognizing that Team Cowabunga's more than 2,500 employees needed a more streamlined way to receive important company information and required a communications platform that would provide an excellent digital employee experience for frontline workers, the search was on for the perfect solution.

"When we were looking to solve our communications challenges, Staffbase looked to be a simple and cost-efficient way to reach our entire team," said Natasha Gayden, VP of Human Resources. "And that has been proven every bit true. Staffbase has provided us with so many different ways to keep our employees engaged. We'll often push out fun quizzes, we frequently send feedback surveys, and we'll even do competitions from time to time and reward employees with gift cards. We'll also promote themed weeks such as Employee Health Week and Employee Empowerment Week. It's a great way to get employees to interact and engage on BungaHub, and it's proven tremendously valuable."

Team Cowabunga launched its branded employee App and Intranet, BungaHub, in March 2022. Since then, BungaHub has allowed them to segment messages and deliver them in real time. More importantly, it has allowed them to measure the impact of the content that's been shared. BungaHub now serves as a one-stop shop for everything their employees need, including benefits, feedback, HR integrations, training, career growth, and more.

"Natasha has her hands full when it comes to both internal and external communications," said David Burnand, Staffbase's Chief Marketing Officer. "As a mighty team of one, she works together alongside multiple departments to ensure the proper messaging is reflected externally and that employees on the ground stay inspired, well-informed, and connected. We're happy Staffbase can be by her side."

About Team Cowabunga

Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Cowabunga, Inc. is one of the largest singly-owned Domino's franchises in the United States. Named by its managers, Cowabunga was founded in 1990 with 9 stores by Michigan native, Michael "Mike" Orcutt. Spread between 3 states, Cowabunga employs over 2,600 employees, who are all committed to helping Domino's be the pizza favorite in every neighborhood. At Cowabunga, every employee matters, which gave Orcutt the idea to title the company "Team Cowabunga"; as the team is the reason for the company's success.

About Staffbase

Staffbase is the fastest growing employee communications cloud, equipping many of the world's leading companies with solutions to inspire every employee with motivating communication. With almost 3,000 customers, Staffbase helps organizations such as Adidas, Alaska Airlines, Audi, Blue Apron, DHL, and Whataburger to inspire their people to achieve great things together.

Staffbase connects companies with their employees through a branded employee app, intranet, email, SMS, digital signage, and Microsoft 365 integrations, all of which can be managed through a single platform. In 2023, Staffbase was named a leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions. Staffbase has also received the 2024 Choice Award for Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms from ClearBox.

Headquartered in Chemnitz, Germany, Staffbase has offices worldwide, including New York City, London, Berlin, Sydney, and Vancouver.

Please visit staffbase.com for more information.

SOURCE Staffbase Inc.