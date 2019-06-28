Team Honda Serves Local Communities Across North America

Honda associates, along with the company's dealers and suppliers conducted group volunteer activities in 42 states, Canada and Mexico. The Week of Service coincides with Honda's Founder's Day in North America, which marks the establishment of the first Honda business operation in America, on June 11, 1959. This year also marks Honda's 60 th anniversary of beginning business operations in America.

"Honda's Week of Service continues to grow and we are grateful to our associates and to those who join us in giving back to the communities where we work and live during this special week," said Jeffrey Smith, vice president, Honda North America, Inc. "Team Honda has become a powerful force for good, demonstrating that by working together we can truly build nurturing communities."

"We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the hundreds of dealers and suppliers who dedicated their time, people and resources to this nationwide volunteer effort. Honda deeply appreciates their generous spirit of support for their local communities," Smith said.

The more than 25,000 volunteers throughout North America supported local communities through a wide range of nearly 600 service activities, from food and blood drives, to adopt-a-pet events, beach and park clean-ups, collection of school supplies and home repair for people in need.

The community impact from this year's Team Honda Week of Service included:

592,000 meals served;

65 tons of food collected and sorted;

2,210 pints of blood donated; and

Nearly $100,000 raised for nonprofit organizations

One of the organizations benefiting from the Team Honda Week of Service spoke to the positive impact the Honda service activity had in local communities.

"I am so grateful for this wonderful event," said Reginale Durandisse, founder and CEO of For The Children Inc., which received assistance from the Braman Honda automobile dealer in West Palm Beach, Fla. "There were some very happy and deserving children who received their bikes today."

For additional updates on the Team Honda activities, follow us on Twitter using the hashtag #TeamHondaCares or check out:

Honda Corporate Social Responsibility

Honda's corporate goal is to be a company that society wants to exist, creating products and technologies that improve the lives of people while minimizing the environmental impacts of its products and business operations to ensure a sustainable future.

Honda is committed to making positive contributions to the communities where it does business, conducting socially responsible business practices and promoting diversity in its workforce. From Honda's involvement in STEM education and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) to its support of pediatric brain tumor research and volunteer efforts by Honda associates, including environmental clean-up activities, Honda believes in giving back to the communities where its associates live and work. Learn more at http://csr.honda.com/

60th Anniversary of Honda in North America

Honda observed its 60th anniversary in North America on June 11, 2019, and will mark 40 years of production on Sept. 2019. Honda established its first U.S. business operation in Los Angeles, Calif., in 1959. Today, Honda employs more than 31,000 associates in the development, manufacturing, sales and servicing of Honda and Acura automobiles, Honda power equipment and powersports products, the HondaJet advanced light jet and GE Honda HF120 turbofan engines.

Based on its longstanding commitment to "build products close to the customer," Honda operates 12 major manufacturing facilities in America, working with more than 600 suppliers in the region to produce roughly 4 million products annually for customers locally and globally. In 2018, almost two-thirds of the Honda and Acura automobiles sold in the U.S. were produced in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Honda also operates 14 major research and development centers in the U.S. with the capacity to fully design, develop and engineer many of the products Honda produces in America, including Honda and Acura automobiles, Honda side-by-side vehicles and power equipment, as well as the HondaJet.

SOURCE Honda

Related Links

https://csr.honda.com

