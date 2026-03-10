Team Norway Selects Greensboro as Base Camp, Training at UNCG

The Greensboro Sports Foundation led the local organizing committee in partnership with the City of Greensboro, UNCG, and the Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau. UNCG's world-class training facilities, proximity to downtown Greensboro, and access to Piedmont Triad International Airport were key factors in Norway's decision, which identified Greensboro as the top choice for its Team Base Camp.

The partnership underscores Greensboro's reputation for excellence as a destination for national and international sports. In 2025, during the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™, UNCG served as a training facility for Brazil's SE Palmeiras, demonstrating the university's capability to support elite international soccer programs.

"UNCG is proud to support an international team of this caliber as it prepares to compete on the world stage," said UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. "This opportunity reflects the strength of our campus and the partnerships that make Greensboro and UNCG a premier destination for global athletics."

"Greensboro is honored to welcome Team Norway as they prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2026," said Greensboro Mayor Marikay Abuzuaiter. "This selection reflects the strength of our partnerships, UNCG's outstanding facilities, and our city's commitment to international athletics."

"We've worked closely with FIFA for over a year to bring a national team to Greensboro, and having Norway choose our city as its base ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is a tremendous honor. It elevates Greensboro's reputation as a global 'tournament town' and showcases our community's world-class facilities and hospitality on the international stage," said Richard Beard, President of the Greensboro Sports Foundation.

"Hosting the Norwegian National Football Team exemplifies Greensboro's legacy as one of the foremost destinations for professional sports in the Southeast," said Greensboro Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Chief Executive Officer Anthony Cordo. "Welcoming fans and sports enthusiasts to experience our city and engage with local businesses will contribute an estimated $4.2 million to Greensboro's local economy, underscoring our mission to increase tourism and support economic development in Guilford County."

Additional details will be shared as they become available.

About the Greensboro Sports Foundation

The Greensboro Sports Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to attracting and supporting youth, college, amateur and professional sporting events that drive sports tourism, generate economic impact, and create unique opportunities for youth sports in Greensboro and Guilford County. Working in partnership with local venues, businesses, community organizations, and a committed network of volunteers, the Foundation helps welcome visitors to the region while using sports to strengthen the local economy and inspire the next generation of athletes. Visit us at greensborosf.com.

About the Greensboro Area Convention & Visitors Bureau

The Greensboro Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is an independent, non-profit governmental authority whose mission is to market Greensboro's assets, maximizing economic impact while providing excellent visitor service. Travel and tourism generated nearly $1.8 billion in Guilford County in 2024, employing more than 11,000 in travel-related jobs, according to "The Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties" study prepared for Visit North Carolina by Tourism Economics. For more information, go to visitgreensboronc.com.

About UNCG

UNC Greensboro is a learner-centered public research university serving nearly 18,000 students across eight colleges and schools, offering more than 150 undergraduate and 200 graduate programs. UNCG is ranked No. 1 for performance in the University of North Carolina system and No. 1 in North Carolina (No. 13 nationally) for social mobility by U.S. News & World Report. Designated an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University by the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities, UNCG maintains a strong focus on research, creative activity, and community engagement. Learn more at uncg.edu.

