Team Norway to host community training session at UNCG Soccer Stadium

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans have a chance to see Team Norway up close when it hosts a free community training session Wednesday, June 10, at UNCG Soccer Stadium. The practice marks the team's only scheduled public session during its time in Greensboro.

Team Norway brings a roster of internationally recognized talent to Greensboro, and the session offers a first look at the squad as it trains ahead of the tournament.

Event details

Date: Wednesday, June 10

Wednesday, June 10 Location: UNCG Soccer Stadium (1408 Walker Ave., Greensboro, NC)

UNCG Soccer Stadium (1408 Walker Ave., Greensboro, NC) Gates Open: 4 p.m.

4 p.m. Training Begins: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Admission: Free, no purchase or payment required (ticket required; limited capacity)

Fans are encouraged to sign up for the random drawing by May 13, 2026, at 5 p.m. EDT by visiting fwc26greensboro.com and clicking "Community Training Interest Form" or visiting https://go.uncg.edu/teamnorway. Entries will be selected at random, and winners will be notified by May 22 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Located on the UNCG campus, the approximately 3,500-seat soccer stadium underwent significant upgrades in 2023 and has a long history of hosting elite competition, including NCAA championships and international teams.

In March 2026, Team Norway selected Greensboro as its Team Base Camp location through a partnership led by the Greensboro Sports Foundation, the City of Greensboro, UNCG and the Greensboro Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. The agreement brings one of the world's top national teams to the city during the international competition and gives fans a rare opportunity to see the team up close during its time in Greensboro.

About UNCG

UNCG is a diverse, learner-centered public research university with approximately 18,000 students enrolled in more than 150 undergraduate and 200 graduate programs. Recognized nationally for academic excellence, access and affordability, UNCG is ranked No. 1 in North Carolina for affordability by The New York Times, as well as No. 1 in North Carolina and No. 13 nationally for social mobility by U.S. News & World Report. Designated an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University by the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities, UNCG advances research, creative activity and community engagement that expands opportunity, drives economic impact and strengthens workforce partnerships across North Carolina. For more information, visit uncg.edu.

SOURCE University of North Carolina Greensboro