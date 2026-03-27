UNCG Campaign Expands Scholarships for More Than 1,000 Students, Surpasses $266 Million

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,000 current students at the University of North Carolina Greensboro (UNCG) have already received scholarships through the University's Light the Way campaign, which concluded after raising more than $266 million to expand access to higher education.

A drone show over UNCG Soccer Stadium marks the conclusion of the Light the Way campaign, which raised more than $266 million to expand scholarships and support student success. (Photo: UNC Greensboro / Sean Norona)

The campaign created 236 new scholarship funds, supporting 1,091 students to date and positioning thousands more to benefit in the years ahead. The effort focused on increasing access for first-generation students, working adults, and military-affiliated learners, reinforcing UNCG's leadership in social mobility.

Originally launched publicly in October 2021, Light the Way: The Campaign for Earned Achievement exceeded its $200 million goal by 33%, with gifts from 26,684 donors totaling $266,186,027.

UNCG marked the campaign's conclusion on March 26 with a community celebration at the UNCG Soccer Stadium, featuring a drone show—the first large-scale drone show in Greensboro—highlighting the campaign's impact and future.

"Our donors recognized the importance of breaking down barriers for our students and blazing new paths for success," said Campaign Co-Chair Randall Kaplan. "Two hundred forty-four new program funds will bolster student success, academic programs, research, athletics, community engagement, and much more. It is impossible to truly define the full reach of this campaign."

"Much of the support that empowers our students, including scholarships, academic coaching, and emergency assistance, has been made possible or strengthened because of this campaign," said Campaign Co-Chair Susan Safran '77.

UNCG increased its number of distinguished professorships by 29% during Light the Way, adding 12 named positions that will help attract and retain top-tier faculty and strengthen both research and student learning.

A major milestone in the campaign included the largest gift in UNCG's history—$13 million from alumna Harriet Shain Evenson. The gift expands scholarships in education, supports advancements in artificial intelligence in teaching and learning, and strengthens academic programming.

Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. said, "This campaign reflects the grit and determination of our University community. Launched amid a pandemic and sustained through significant headwinds in higher education, we remained nimble, steadfast, and focused on our mission. Our community, including our corporate partners, stood with us because they understand that the success of UNCG is deeply connected to the prosperity of the Triad."

More than 60% of campaign donors are UNCG alumni, with strong representation across North Carolina and the Triad, underscoring the university's deep community ties and long-term regional impact.

Notably, 58% of Light the Way donors made their first gift to UNCG during the campaign.

The campaign's results will continue to shape the university for decades, expanding access to higher education and creating opportunity through social mobility.

For more information, visit https://lighttheway.uncg.edu.

High-resolution images and B-roll footage from the campaign celebration, including the drone show, are available upon request.

About UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro is a diverse, learner-centered public research university with approximately 18,000 students enrolled in more than 150 undergraduate and 200 graduate programs. Recognized nationally for academic excellence, access and affordability, UNCG is ranked No. 1 in North Carolina for affordability by The New York Times and No. 1 in North Carolina for social mobility and No. 13 nationally by U.S. News & World Report. Designated an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University by the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities, UNCG advances research, creative activity and community engagement that expands opportunity, drives economic impact and strengthens workforce partnerships across North Carolina. For more information, visit uncg.edu.

SOURCE University of North Carolina Greensboro