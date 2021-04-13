Team Panasonic Gears Up for Olympic and Paralympic Games by Welcoming Two New Athletes and Expanding Social Impact Programming

"We have long been committed to moving the world forward and contributing to society, and we're thrilled to partner with Noah and Maame, who both embody the spirit of Team Panasonic by breaking barriers and championing change along the way," said Lauren Sallata, Chief Marketing Officer, Panasonic Corporation of North America. "Not only are Noah and Maame exceptionally talented athletes who have built a record of success in their respective sports, but they are also each equally committed to social good and share Panasonic's vision of creating a better life, a better world."

Maame Biney, the first African American woman to represent Team USA in an Olympic short track competition, competed in the 1500m and 500m at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018. Known for her cheerful disposition and bright smile, Biney is a fierce competitor and already a trailblazer. After recently wrapping up an impressive season by sweeping the podium with three gold medal wins at the 2021 US Short Track Speedskating Championships, she is turning her sights to her partnership with Team Panasonic. Biney, a University of Utah student, aims to use her platform to advocate for better access and opportunities in her sport and beyond.

"I'm proud to join Team Panasonic in its pursuit to empower and uplift youth in their most daring endeavors," said Biney. "I strongly believe in following your goals and purpose, and I look forward to working with Panasonic to spread positivity, create meaningful change and continue opening up doors for future generations to come."

Most recently, Elliott competed in the World Para Snowboard World Cup winning both a gold and silver medal in his respective snowboard cross competitions. After being diagnosed with osteosarcoma bone cancer at 15-years old, Elliott set a goal to become a world-renowned snowboarder. After just a few years and motivated by his daughter Skyler, he achieved his goal competing at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, winning a gold medal for the banked slalom and a bronze medal in snowboardcross. Recently, he has been focused on giving back to the cancer and amputee communities, especially through his ambassadorship with Wiggle Your Toes, an organization devoted to empowering those who have lost a limb to move forward, take action and get back to the life they want.

"As a cancer survivor and amputee, I've experienced first-hand the tenacity and determination it takes to overcome obstacles to achieve your goals," said Elliott. "At the end of the day, I strive to be someone others can look up to, on and off the snowboard, by giving back and helping others. Having grown up with my mom and an aunt that worked at Hussmann, a subsidiary of Panasonic, this is a full circle opportunity and I'm excited about our future together."

With world-renowned Olympians and Paralympians Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky, Lex Gillette and Sakura Kokumai at the helm, Team Panasonic is comprised of the company's more than 260,000 employees worldwide who are devoted to fostering the next generation of innovators and making the world a better place. Since its launch, Team Panasonic is broadening its reach by most recently welcoming Olympians and Paralympians like three-time World Figure Skating Champion and Olympic medalist Nathan Chen, in addition to Maame Biney and Noah Elliott, continuing its support of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements.

Continuing the work to inspire and educate youth about opportunities to dream big and achieve their goals, Panasonic is helping to bring the Michael Phelps Foundation's "IM" program to the Boys & Girls Club of Newark and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows in Reno, Nev. Through a hybrid virtual and in-person event on April 21, the program aims to encourage water safety, physical and mental wellness, and goal-setting. On May 4, Panasonic is expanding Katie Ledecky's Dive Into STEM Education Powered by Panasonic program to additional schools to promote the importance of STEM education.

