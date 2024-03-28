Team Panasonic Gears Up for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 with Addition of Paralympian Noah Malone to Its Roster of Inspirational Athletes

World Champion sprinter is the latest athlete to join Team Panasonic in its goal to foster the next generation of innovators and make the world a better place

NEWARK, N.J., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panasonic welcomes U.S. Paralympic gold and silver medalist and World Champion in the 100-meter sprint, Noah Malone, to Team Panasonic, bolstering its roster of North American Olympians and Paralympians leading up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

Malone, who won a gold medal for the 4x100m relay and silver medals for the 100m and 400m sprints at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and is world champion for the 100m in 2023 (T12 - Men), will join current Team Panasonic athletes Katie Ledecky, Michael Phelps, and Nathan Chen, each of whom were also chosen for their commitment to improving their communities and bringing awareness to important issues, as much as for their athletic prowess and accomplishments. Together, this team of athletes will work to raise awareness of Panasonic's social good initiatives.

A stand-out high school athlete, at the age of 13, Noah developed Leber hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON), a rare, incurable genetic disease that leads to central vision loss. Noah's eye condition has left him with 20/400 vision in his left eye and 20/600 in his right eye. Noah is now a student at Indiana State University and is one of the only legally blind Division I track athletes in the nation.

Off the track, Noah uses his experience to inspire other young people to strive to reach their goals, whatever comes their way. He has been a keynote speaker at TEDx Indianapolis and wrote a book, Losing Vision, Not Dreams: Reflections on My Teenage Years, to inspire young athletes with disabilities.

"As a person who has faced many obstacles in life, I have experienced first-hand the focus, hard work and positive mindset you need to stay the course and finish strong," said Noah. "I strive to be someone that young athletes with LHON or other disabilities can look up to. I'm honored to join Team Panasonic and show others with disabilities that anything is possible."

"Noah embodies Team Panasonic's mantra that being a true champion requires deep passion that goes beyond winning or athletic performance," said Megan Pollock, Vice President of Branding and Strategic Marketing for Panasonic North America. "We are thrilled to add him to our esteemed roster of athletes helping to break barriers and champion change, bringing to life Panasonic's mission of improving peoples' lives and making the world a better place."

Panasonic has a long history as a proud partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. As the exclusive provider of audio-video equipment, Panasonic and its technology has helped to power the Games for over 30 years.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

