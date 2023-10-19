Team Secret Joins Forces with Xai Foundation to Elevate Decentralized Gaming Ecosystem

News provided by

Xai Foundation

19 Oct, 2023, 12:31 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking partnership, Team Secret, a global esports powerhouse, has announced its collaboration with the Xai Foundation to advance the decentralized gaming ecosystem known as Xai. Team Secret will join the network's Data Availability Committee (DAC) and actively participate in the governance of the Xai ecosystem. Team Secret will also take a pivotal role in evaluating and promoting high-quality games within the Xai ecosystem, focusing on titles with esports potential and the caliber of AAA traditional games. As key stakeholders in the advancement of the XAI ecosystem, they will make crucial contributions and play a pivotal role.

Xai, powered by the innovative Xai Blockchain developed by Offchain Labs and overseen by the Xai Foundation, redefines the landscape of web3 gaming on a grand scale. Engineered with the needs of gamers in mind, this blockchain introduces an abstracted wallet and account experience for traditional gamers while offering developers expanded contract limits. The result is a fully decentralized environment that fosters trust and transparency among all participants. By leveraging the robust security measures of Ethereum, the Xai Blockchain establishes an unparalleled level of resilience against potential hacks and vulnerabilities.

At the heart of this ecosystem, the Xai Foundation plays a critical role in nurturing developers and games within the Xai blockchain universe. The foundation's primary objectives encompass attracting third-party developers and games to the platform, devising effective marketing strategies for these games, and providing crucial funding opportunities to aspiring game developers. Additionally, the Xai Foundation stands as the guardian of the blockchain and its associated token, ensuring the platform's security and integrity.

"Team Secret is thrilled to collaborate with the Xai Foundation in advancing the world of decentralized gaming," said John Yao, CEO at Team Secret. "We recognize the immense potential of the Xai ecosystem and are excited to contribute our expertise to identify and promote games that align with our commitment to excellence and esports prowess."

Team Secret is a globally recognized esports brand dedicated to assembling top-tier players who compete on the world's most prominent stages, all while delivering unparalleled entertainment to its fanbase. The organization's core values center around fostering a positive culture critical for success in team-based esports. Through advertising, promotional sponsorships, talent and team development, business management, coaching, and unwavering support, Team Secret empowers both professional and aspiring players in the esports arena.

Team Secret joins Xai Foundation, Offchain Labs and Ex Populus on the network's DAC. The partnership between Team Secret and the Xai Foundation marks a significant milestone in the evolution of decentralized gaming. As these industry leaders join forces, the future promises exciting opportunities for game developers, gamers, and fans alike.

About Team Secret

Team Secret is a global esports brand dedicated to uniting the best players to compete on the world's grandest stages, offering an enthralling experience for fans. Committed to nurturing the esports community, Team Secret's philosophy revolves around cultivating a positive culture, a cornerstone of success in team-based esports. The organization provides advertising, promotional sponsorships, talent and team development, business management, coaching, and support to players, both professional and aspiring, in the esports realm.

For more information, visit https://teamsecret.gg/.

About Xai Foundation

The primary objective of the XAI Foundation is to foster the growth of developers and games within the XAI blockchain ecosystem. Its core functions include attracting new developers and games to the platform, facilitating effective marketing strategies for these games, and offering valuable funding opportunities to developers. Additionally, the XAI Foundation assumes the pivotal role of serving as the custodian of the blockchain and its associated token, ensuring the security and integrity of the platform. Twitter. Discord.

Press Contact:

[email protected] 

SOURCE Xai Foundation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.