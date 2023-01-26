Team Updates from RLH Equity Partners

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RLH Equity Partners (RLH), a leading middle market private equity investment firm, is pleased to announce that Sherrick Murdoff has joined the firm as a Strategic Advisor and that Mark Gartner has been promoted to Managing Director.

Sherrick Murdoff (left) has joined the firm as a Strategic Advisor and Mark Gartner (right) has been promoted to Managing Director.

Sherrick Murdoff brings to RLH an unparalleled level of experience, expertise, and success in working with fast-growing professional services enterprises like those in which RLH invests. For more than a decade, he initiated, led, and served as a Board member for numerous investments by Salesforce Ventures (SFV), including equity financings for Salesforce consulting partners and digital agencies. The dozens of SFV portfolio companies that Sherrick assisted include several current and past RLH portfolio companies: Bluewolf, Clarity, Astound Commerce, and Shift7 Digital. He continues to serve as an independent Board member for several enterprises in the Salesforce ecosystem.

Mark Gartner has been promoted to Managing Director. Since joining the firm, Mark has led dramatic growth in RLH's deal sourcing activities. He has comprehensive responsibility for relationships with intermediaries as well as internally-based deal generation initiatives. Mark has brought a systematic, creative, and data-driven approach to all of those activities. As a result, RLH has seen a noteworthy increase in the firm's pipeline of investment opportunities.

RLH managing directors Kevin Cantrell and Ryan Smiley commented, "We are thrilled to have Sherrick join the RLH team. He brings market-informed perspectives on high-growth professional services enterprises, based on his comprehensive and directly relevant experience as an investor, Board member, and, earlier in his career, operating executive." They added, "Concurrently, we are very pleased to recognize Mark's accomplishments with a well-deserved promotion. Since joining RLH, Mark has materially increased our firm's success in investment origination and we are excited about his future contributions."

About RLH Equity Partners

RLH Equity Partners invests, together with entrepreneurial leadership teams, in uniquely positioned, high growth, knowledge-based B2B enterprises. Our portfolio companies span the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors and typically have $30-150 million of annual revenue at the time of investment. The RLH investment team, which averages 15 years of private equity experience, provides strategic and operational guidance to our portfolio companies in navigating the opportunities and challenges of scale and rapid growth. Our insights and processes to drive enterprise value have been honed over RLH's 40+ year history of successful investing. RLH currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

