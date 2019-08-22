Teambuilding for the Future: Ocean Spray Supports STEM Education at Boys and Girls Club of Metro South

"Our Innovation team, which includes more than 100 people from an array of diverse disciplines and areas of expertise, is all about creating exciting, high quality products that will improve the health of people and the planet," noted Rizal Hamdallah, Chief Innovation Officer at Ocean Spray. "By partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of Metro South, we hope we are helping to cultivate the next generation of creators, scientists, pioneers and—we hope—future colleagues at Ocean Spray!" Erin Lombardo, Assistant Director of Foundation & Donor Relations at the Boys and Girls Club of Metro South was on hand at the event to accept the gift and see the action first-hand.

Ocean Spray was connected with the organization through Impact4Good, which creates significant bonding experiences across corporate teams while providing beneficial services and goods to those in need in the local community. For Ocean Spray participants, that meant constructing a working "pipeline" to successfully transport a ping pong ball across more than a dozen teams and more than 30 feet without it touching the ground. This activity was not only fun, but also a terrific exercise in agile team collaboration built in trust, effective communication, failing fast and problem-solving skills.

The Boys and Girls Club of Metro South was formed in 2019 through the merger of the BGC of Brockton (founded in 1990) and the BGC of Taunton (founded in 1902) in order to maximize their impacts in each respective community and bridge service gaps in their region. They continue to provide a place where kids can go after school and during the summer where they feel safe, connect with others and build the skills and confidence they need to reach great futures. The mission of the BGC is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need them most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

"On behalf of the nearly 2,500 youth served by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro South each year, thank you for your generous support," Monica Lombardo, Vice President of Advancement noted. "Ocean Spray's incredibly generous donation of 75 Circuit Kits will make a profound impact upon our ability to provide high-quality out-of-school-time STEM enrichment programs for the youth who need us most."

About Ocean Spray

Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. The Cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, good-for-you products in over 100 countries worldwide. Leading by purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to the health of people and planet. For more information visit: www.oceanspray.com.

About Impact for Good

For over 14 years, Impact 4 Good has been an innovator in the team building industry, focused on national and international delivery of community-service based activities. Dedicated to providing programs that create significant bonding experiences across corporate teams while providing beneficial services and goods to those in need, they provide a unique value add to everyone involved. Impact 4 Good's clients include Fortune500 companies to start up organizations. The company has offices in New Jersey, and Washington DC, and support staff nationwide. For more information visit www.Impact4Good.com or contact Alan Ranzer at 973-952-9052 ext 303, or alan@impact4good.com.

JONESWORKS

Ayla Richards

TeamOceanSpray@jonesworks.com

212-839-0111

SOURCE Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

Related Links

www.oceanspray.com

