Teams Announced for the 2024 StaffDNA® Cure Bowl

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESPN Events along with the Orlando Sports Foundation (OSF) announced that Jacksonville State and Ohio will compete in the 2024 StaffDNA® Cure Bowl. This 10th annual college bowl game will take place at Camping World Stadium on Friday, Dec. 20, at 12:00 p.m. (EST).

This is the first time StaffDNA will be the title sponsor, and their sponsorship will continue over the next five years. Post this The StaffDNA Cure Bowl will take place in Orlando, Florida on December 20, 2024.

"As the title sponsor of the game, StaffDNA® is proud to support the tireless efforts of those dedicated to advancing groundbreaking cancer research," said Sheldon Arora, CEO. "StaffDNA® looks forward to hosting Jacksonville State and Ohio and we can't wait for the Gamecocks and the Bobcats to face off in Orlando. This event not only celebrates college football but also will also inspire hope and progress in the fight against cancer."

This annual bowl game has raised over $4.14 million for cancer research since its inception ten years ago. This is the first time staffdna® will be the title sponsor, and their sponsorship will continue over the next five years.

The festivities begin at 8:00 a.m. (EST) when college football fans and cancer survivors will turn Orlando pink. This free pregame fan fest will feature the March 2 Cure Parade, an Opening Ceremony, and a Battle of the Bands before kickoff.

Tickets are currently on sale at CureBowl.com. The game will be televised live on ESPN, and available to watch on the ESPN family of networks.

About StaffDNA®

Established in Plano, TX in 2020, StaffDNA® created the industry's first Digital Marketplace for Healthcare Careers®, a patent-pending platform connecting employers and employees. Those looking for the highest-paying nursing, allied, therapy, and provider jobs can now see fully transparent pay and job details. Additionally, employers can directly connect with candidates who qualify for open positions. The platform supports all job types, temporary, staff, and per diem, in an array of settings nationwide. The company has won over 50 national, regional, and local awards in a variety of categories. These include being ranked on the nation's fastest-growing private companies list by Inc. 5000, being one of the Best Staffing Firms to Work for by the Staffing Industry Analysts, and being recognized as a World-Changing Technology by Fast Company.

To learn more, visit http://www.staffdna.com or call 888.988.7323. StaffDNA®'s app is available to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

