TeamSnap Continues Expansion of Youth Soccer Footprint & Impact Through Key Partnerships

Leading Platform for Youth Sports Scores Partnership With Minnesota Youth Soccer Association (MYSA); Also Expands TeamSnap Impact Efforts With MSYSA, Enabling More Kids to Play Soccer in Maryland's Underserved Communities

CHICAGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the leading provider of sports management software and online community for everything youth sports, announced a partnership with Minnesota Youth Soccer Association (MYSA), which is on a mission to unite the Minnesota soccer community while growing the game and fostering a lifelong passion for the sport.

Under the partnership, TeamSnap and MYSA will be collaborating to provide value to the 20,000+ registered members and over 75 associated clubs. Click here to learn more about TeamSnap for Clubs & Leagues. TeamSnap will also be providing solutions for communication, scheduling, and registration for MYSA's Olympic Development Program, which aims to provide young, aspiring players the opportunity to reach higher levels in the game.

"TeamSnap is committed to helping youth sports clubs and leagues across the U.S. and Canada take the work out of play by simplifying the time-consuming administration aspect of organizing a league and running it day-to-day. We are excited to be partnering with MYSA and becoming the go-to sportstech provider for their club administrators and dedicated youth sports communities," said Brian Caulfield, COO of TeamSnap.

TeamSnap will provide MYSA member clubs not currently using its Clubs & Leagues solution with a discount in their first year of subscription. Released in 2022, the new TeamSnap for Clubs & Leagues includes features for member management, registration, payments, mobile app and website integrations as well as services to help with the design, implementation and ongoing maintenance of their TeamSnap experience. The easy-to-use offering will grow with a club and league year-over-year, allowing them to simply start a new season or new club offering without starting from scratch.

"For more than 50 years, Minnesota Youth Soccer Association has been dedicated to helping member clubs provide a safe and meaningful soccer experience for Minnesota youth," said Joe Dettlaff, Chief Member Services Officer at MYSA. "TeamSnap is known for its innovative tools and easy-to-use platform that make the job of running a youth sports club as simple as it should be while also ensuring that no communications get missed in crowded inboxes. We believe this can have a positive impact for our busy families, coaches, and admins. We are thrilled to partner with them and bring them into our youth soccer network."

TeamSnap Impact Growth in Maryland

TeamSnap Impact also recently expanded its impact reach for youth soccer players in underserved communities in Maryland, through partnership and providing financial support. Two years into its partnership with Maryland State Youth Soccer Association (MSYSA), this year MSYSA and TeamSnap doubled the number of kids they are servicing in Title 1 schools, from 250 kids last year to now servicing 500 kids.

In April, TeamSnap Impact went to Silver Spring, Maryland to join MSYSA's "Let's Play!" community event. TeamSnap Impact provides direct funding to MSYSA's Let's Play! Program, which is an after-school initiative designed to transform the lives of participants while positively impacting underserved communities. This safe, character building, community supported program helps to teach social and emotional skills while fighting obesity and related illnesses.

"From the first moment we connected with TeamSnap, it was clear that their goals aligned with MSYSA's mission, which is to grow the game and transform lives," said Gandalf French, Technical Director for MSYSA. "This partnership with TeamSnap is helping to reduce participation barriers through our Let's Play! program, improving access to technology to assist our members, and providing smoother communication for our ODP families."

About Minnesota Youth Soccer Association (MYSA)

For more than 50 years, MYSA has been helping member clubs provide a safe and meaningful soccer experience for Minnesota youth. We were founded in 1969 as the Minnesota Junior Soccer League and incorporated in 1987 as the Minnesota Youth Soccer Association. MYSA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and a member of US Youth Soccer and U.S. Soccer.

About Maryland State Youth Soccer Association (MSYSA)

MSYSA is a member of the US Soccer Federation as a National State Association and is affiliated with US Youth Soccer. MSYSA serves as the primary advocate for youth soccer in the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia. MSYSA is dedicated to offering the highest quality soccer education, player development, and programs while fostering sportsmanship, fitness, diversity, teamwork, and passion for the game. Learn more at msysa.org or on Facebook (@MDStateYouthSoccer), TikTok (MarylandSYSA), and Twitter (@MSYSA)

About TeamSnap

TeamSnap is home to the largest online community for everything youth sports. It is consistently rated the No. 1 sports management platform by its loyal audience of more than 25 million youth sports coaches, administrators, players and parents and over 19,000 sports organizations—across more than 100 different types of sports and activities. The leading sports-tech company offers consumer brands innovative new ways to connect with passionate youth sports audiences from across the globe. It is currently in high-growth mode, expanding its footprint toward becoming THE platform and marketplace for all things youth sports.

TeamSnap Impact is the company's initiative aimed at enhancing the lives of kids by creating a world where youth sports programs are accessible and equitable for all.

For more information, visit the TeamSnap website , and follow the company on Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

