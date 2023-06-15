TeamSnap Continues to Revolutionize Youth Sports with Launch of Enhanced Offerings & Three Revamped Business Lines

Largest online community for everything youth sports and the No. 1 sports management platform unveils three rebranded divisions: TeamSnap for Business, TeamSnap for Brands and TeamSnap for Teams

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the leading provider of sports management software and the online community for everything youth sports, today announced the launch of its three newly organized business lines: TeamSnap for Business, TeamSnap for Brands and TeamSnap for Teams. In addition to announcing the rebranded business lines, the company is also rolling out enhanced versions of its offerings for sports organizations as well as for brands.

"The unveiling of our newly named company business lines represents both the unique scale of the TeamSnap portfolio and the meaningful investments we are making to enhance its value across all of our customer segments," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap. "Today marks a significant milestone in TeamSnap's evolution toward becoming the leading ecosystem for all things youth sports."

Introducing TeamSnap for Business: With this rebrand, TeamSnap is also launching its next-generation solution for sports organizations, TeamSnap for Business. TeamSnap for Business is the company's suite of integrated tools built to help sports organizations support and grow programs for families and athletes.

"We know that our partners run their sports organizations like businesses – whether that is small or large in size. Our solution, TeamSnap for Business, provides the most flexible and simplified tooling to more efficiently run sports organizations of all sizes," said Armando Porres, Vice President of Sales, Sports Orgs at TeamSnap.

This enhanced offering will continue to bring the administration of athletic programs into a single and easy-to-use workspace where users can do everything from managing registration, collecting signups, organizing and collecting program fees, launching websites, updating content, creating and sharing schedules, communicating with members, sourcing sponsorships, organizing tournaments and more.

"Our organization has over 80 teams and nearly 2,000 athletes. To support our organization as a growing local business, we use TeamSnap for Business to help us communicate, register athletes and collect all fees, all while building strong programs in our community," said Katie McMahon-Gates, owner and Executive Director of PRIDE + ULTIMATE Lacrosse.

Introducing TeamSnap for Teams: TeamSnap for Teams, which builds on the reliable foundation of TeamSnap's evolving ecosystem, is designed to simplify the administrative tasks involved in managing a sports team. It offers web and mobile applications designed to give coaches, administrators, players and parents an easy-to-use management solution for activities, communication and logistics.

Introducing TeamSnap for Brands: TeamSnap for Brands is an innovative suite of products that revolutionize how brands can engage with families through youth sports. It combines the power of TeamSnap's digital audience of more than 25 million youth sports parents, players, coaches and administrators with its network of sponsorable leagues and tournaments gained through the acquisition of LeagueSide in 2022, offering brands direct access to digital and on-field sponsorship opportunities from one source.

"This one-of-a-kind offering allows brands to run digital, physical, national and local campaigns at scale, giving them the ability to reach more than 25 million parents, coaches and athletes which represent more than $2.4 trillion in spending power," said Nicole McCormack, SVP and General Manager of Brand Solutions at TeamSnap. "At the same time, we are also giving these brands an opportunity to impactfully connect with communities and parents through youth sports while helping to democratize access to sports, as each sponsorship provides funding to enable access to play."

This offering empowers brands to create authentic relationships with families through youth sports – engaging them when and where it matters most – at the field, at home and on the go. Major brands including Visa, Checkers and Rally's, and Meiji Hello Panda use TeamSnap to connect with youth sports communities in the U.S. and Canada.

"TeamSnap for Brands has been a tremendous partner as we've grown Meiji Hello Panda's retail presence in the US," said Geoffrey Guilfoile, Brand Manager at Meiji Hello Panda. "Through their youth sports sponsorships they've helped us build incredible awareness and consideration in the communities we serve."

About TeamSnap

TeamSnap is home to the largest online community for everything youth sports. It is consistently rated the No. 1 sports management platform by its loyal audience of more than 25 million youth sports coaches, administrators, players and parents and over 19,000 sports organizations—across more than 100 different types of sports and activities. The leading sports-tech company offers brands innovative new ways to connect with passionate youth sports audiences from across the globe, while offering sponsorship opportunities that impact the lives of millions of youth athletes each year and also provide much needed funding to thousands of youth sports organizations. It is currently in high-growth mode, expanding its footprint toward becoming THE platform and marketplace for all things youth sports.

TeamSnap Impact is the company's initiative aimed at enhancing the lives of kids by creating a world where youth sports programs are accessible and equitable for all.

For more information, visit the TeamSnap website, and follow the company on Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

