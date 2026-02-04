TeamSnap Delivers Breakthrough Innovation, Strategic Partnerships, and Expanded Impact Across Youth Sports in 2025

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the #1 youth sports management platform, closed out 2025 with major milestones that reinforced its position as the industry's leading platform and set a new standard for how youth sports organizations operate, coach, and engage families at scale. Through platform innovation, pro-level partnerships, and continued community investment, TeamSnap advanced its mission to make youth sports more accessible, equitable, and impactful for the more than 19,000 organizations and 30 million users it serves.

Key highlights included:

Company Momentum

In 2025, TeamSnap reached new levels of scale and engagement, reinforcing its role as the platform families, coaches, and organizations rely on to keep youth sports running smoothly.

Surpassed 30 million families, coaches, and organizers served , marking a major lifetime platform milestone

, marking a major lifetime platform milestone Supported over 2 million daily active users , reflecting always-on, in-season reliance

, reflecting always-on, in-season reliance Delivered category-leading reach and engagement, with 1.6 billion user sessions, 2.7 million weekly chats, and 20.2 million scheduled events across the platform highlighting TeamSnap's role in the daily rhythm of youth sports.

"These numbers reflect something much bigger than growth alone, they show how deeply TeamSnap is embedded in the daily rhythm of youth sports, powering the routines families and coaches depend on to run their seasons," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap. "When millions of families and coaches rely on you every week to run their season, it reinforces our responsibility to keep raising the bar, and to keep building what's next for the future of youth sports."

Launch of TeamSnap ONE: A New Standard for Youth Sports Management

This past November, TeamSnap introduced TeamSnap ONE, a unified platform designed to simplify and elevate the entire youth sports ecosystem. By bringing registration, scheduling, communication, coaching content and video streaming into a single, integrated experience, TeamSnap ONE marked a major evolution in the company's platform strategy, setting a new standard for what youth sport operators should expect from a technology partner.

This platform evolution establishes the foundation for deeper engagement, accelerated innovation, and expanded impact across the youth sports ecosystem.

"When millions of families and organizations rely on your platform every day, reliability matters as much as innovation," said Reed Shaffner, CTO of TeamSnap. "TeamSnap ONE gives us a stronger foundation to deliver both, at scale and with consistency, across the entire youth sports ecosystem."

Leveling the Playing Field: Pro-Grade Training for Every Coach and Athlete

TeamSnap expanded its impact through pro-level content partnerships designed to remove barriers to high-quality coaching and player development. By pairing elite training expertise with a platform used by millions of families, TeamSnap is helping make youth sports more accessible, more equitable, and more impactful for coaches and athletes at every level.

Through these partnerships, TeamSnap delivers professional-grade instruction and development resources directly to the people who need them most, coaches, parents, and players, who are helping close long-standing gaps in access to high-quality training and education.

Nike – Providing youth sports coaches with access to high-quality training resources that promote inclusive, athlete-first development

– Providing youth sports coaches with access to high-quality training resources that promote inclusive, athlete-first development Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) – Launched a landmark partnership to bring professional-level lacrosse training, coaching insight, and development content directly to youth players, families, and coaches nationwide

– Launched a landmark partnership to bring professional-level lacrosse training, coaching insight, and development content directly to youth players, families, and coaches nationwide AYSO – Deepening a long-standing partnership to modernize and expand access to coach education nationwide

Together with existing partnerships including NFL FLAG, MLS GO, Jr. NBA, and MLB, TeamSnap reinforces its role as the bridge between professional expertise and everyday youth sports communities.

A Trusted Platform for Authentic Brand Engagement

TeamSnap solidified its role as the leading platform for national brands seeking meaningful, brand-safe engagement with families and youth sports communities. By connecting brands to the moments that matter most, TeamSnap enables partnerships rooted in trust, education, and long-term impact.

Brand partners in 2025 included T-Mobile Fiber Home Internet, Kraft Heinz, Meiji America, Progressive, Scotts Miracle-Gro, BODYARMOR and e.l.f. Beauty—reflecting growing demand from brands looking to engage families authentically, at scale, and within trusted community environments.

Last year, TeamSnap and its on-field sponsorship partners directed more than $3.6 million back into local youth sports organizations, supporting clubs, leagues, and community programs nationwide. Together, these milestones reflect TeamSnap's continued evolution from category leader to category standard-setter in youth sports.

Looking Ahead

Building on a year of innovation and momentum, TeamSnap will continue investing in its platform, partnerships, and community to further simplify youth sports and expand access for families and organizations everywhere.

For more information, visit teamsnap.com .

