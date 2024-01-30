TeamSnap Names Reed Shaffner as Chief Technology Officer to Lead a Unified R&D Organization

Leading Youth Sports Platform Further Advances Commitment to Innovation and Growth Through Increased Investments Into Technology and Staffing

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the leading provider of sports management software and the online community for everything youth sports, today announced that Reed Shaffner has joined the executive team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Trey Tacon has been promoted to Chief Architect, and the product and engineering teams have been combined into a single research and development (R&D) organization. These changes reflect the company's commitment to delivering the best solutions for its customers and expanding its market leadership.

"I am thrilled to welcome Reed to TeamSnap as our new CTO. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise in building and scaling world-class products and teams at Microsoft, Zynga, Scopely, Cornerstone, and MOJO. He is a visionary leader who shares our passion for making sports easier and more enjoyable for everyone," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap. "I am also excited to announce that Trey Tacon, who has been instrumental in developing our platform architecture and infrastructure, has been promoted to Chief Architect. Trey is a brilliant engineer and a trusted advisor who will continue to drive our technical excellence and innovation."

As CTO, Shaffner will oversee the newly formed R&D organization, which brings together the product and engineering teams under one umbrella. This will enable TeamSnap to streamline its processes, foster cross-functional collaboration, and accelerate its product development and delivery. Shaffner will also lead the company's strategic vision and roadmap for technology, ensuring that TeamSnap continues to provide the best user experience, performance, and security for its customers.

"TeamSnap is an amazing company with a strong culture and a loyal customer base. I am honored and excited to join the team and lead the R&D organization. I look forward to working with Trey and the rest of the talented product and engineering team to build and deliver the best solutions for our customers and partners," said Reed Shaffner, Chief Technology Officer of TeamSnap. "We have a great opportunity to leverage our platform, data, and insights to create more value and impact for the sports community."

The unified R&D organization is the result of three years of investment and scaling up by TeamSnap, which has grown its product and engineering team by more than 300% since 2021. The company has also expanded its product portfolio, adding new products and features to support the evolving needs of sports organizations, teams, coaches, players, and parents. TeamSnap now serves over 25 million registered users with over 2 million daily active users across 100 different sports and activities.

"As we combine our product and engineering teams into one R&D organization, we are creating a more agile, efficient, and innovative environment for our team members. We are also opening up new opportunities for career growth and development within the company," said Trey Tacon, Chief Architect of TeamSnap. "I am proud of what we have achieved so far, and this is an incredible opportunity for engineers to work on a complex portfolio of technologies across cloud, data, mobile, and video streaming as we take our platform and products to the next level."

TeamSnap is actively hiring new engineers to join its R&D team. The company offers a remote-friendly and flexible work environment, a competitive compensation and benefits package, and a collaborative and supportive culture. TeamSnap is looking for engineers who are passionate about sports, technology, and solving complex problems for customers. Interested candidates can learn more and apply at https://www.teamsnap.com/careers .

"TeamSnap is a great place to work for engineers who want to make a difference in the world of sports. We have a diverse and inclusive team, a strong engineering culture, and a clear vision for the future. We are always looking for talented engineers who share our values and our passion for sports," said Shaffner. "If you are looking for a challenging and rewarding career that spans across cutting-edge mobile, cloud, data, and video technologies, come join our team and help us make sports easier and more fun for everyone."

