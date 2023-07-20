TEAMSTER FIREFIGHTERS HAVE NO CONFIDENCE IN CCFD CHIEF BARRON, DEMAND IMMEDIATE REMOVAL

Poor Leadership Has Led to Toxic Work Environment for First Responders

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Central County Firefighters Union, which is affiliated with Teamsters Local 856, have determined they have no confidence in Central County Fire Department (CCFD) Chief Bruce Barron's ability to effectively perform his duties and feel he is unfit to lead. The firefighters are calling for Chief Barron's immediate removal.

"Chief Barron's toxic management style is antithetical to the department's core values of honesty, integrity, respect, leadership, accountability, teamwork, and professionalism," CCFD union leadership said. "For the sake of the department and the citizens we serve, he needs to be removed from his position immediately."

Notice of the no confidence vote results were delivered to Burlingame City Manager, CCFD Chief Administrative Officer Lisa Goldman, and members of the CCFD Board of Directors in late June. Since then, Chief Barron has announced his intention to retire in October, however, the firefighters are demanding his immediate removal.

"In February of 2023, the Central County Firefighters Union called for an independent administrative investigation into allegations of gross misconduct committed by Chief Barron and his administration," CCFD union leadership said. "Members have been impacted because of that. While the department apparently considered those allegations to be isolated incidents pertaining to a few members, this vote of no confidence reveals that an overwhelming majority of Central County firefighters have shared similar experiences and observations of Chief Barron's inability to lead this organization. The citizens of Burlingame, Hillsborough, and Millbrae deserve a fire department with competent, professional leadership. The community and our fire personnel need it now."

Firefighters at the Central County Fire Department - which serves the Burlingame, Millbrae, and Hillsborough communities – allege that Chief Barron's poor leadership has led to a toxic work environment for first responders. His actions are egregious and beneath the office he holds.

The Central County Firefighters Union is affiliated with Teamsters Local 856. Founded in 1949, Local 856 is affiliated with the 1.2 million-member International Brotherhood of Teamsters. With 17,000 members, it has grown to become the second largest Teamster Local Union in California.

