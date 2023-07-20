TEAMSTER FIREFIGHTERS HAVE NO CONFIDENCE IN CCFD CHIEF BARRON, DEMAND IMMEDIATE REMOVAL

News provided by

Teamsters Local 856

20 Jul, 2023, 19:46 ET

Poor Leadership Has Led to Toxic Work Environment for First Responders

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Central County Firefighters Union, which is affiliated with Teamsters Local 856, have determined they have no confidence in Central County Fire Department (CCFD) Chief Bruce Barron's ability to effectively perform his duties and feel he is unfit to lead. The firefighters are calling for Chief Barron's immediate removal.

"Chief Barron's toxic management style is antithetical to the department's core values of honesty, integrity, respect, leadership, accountability, teamwork, and professionalism," CCFD union leadership said. "For the sake of the department and the citizens we serve, he needs to be removed from his position immediately."

Notice of the no confidence vote results were delivered to Burlingame City Manager, CCFD Chief Administrative Officer Lisa Goldman, and members of the CCFD Board of Directors in late June. Since then, Chief Barron has announced his intention to retire in October, however, the firefighters are demanding his immediate removal.

"In February of 2023, the Central County Firefighters Union called for an independent administrative investigation into allegations of gross misconduct committed by Chief Barron and his administration," CCFD union leadership said. "Members have been impacted because of that. While the department apparently considered those allegations to be isolated incidents pertaining to a few members, this vote of no confidence reveals that an overwhelming majority of Central County firefighters have shared similar experiences and observations of Chief Barron's inability to lead this organization. The citizens of Burlingame, Hillsborough, and Millbrae deserve a fire department with competent, professional leadership. The community and our fire personnel need it now."

Firefighters at the Central County Fire Department - which serves the Burlingame, Millbrae, and Hillsborough communities – allege that Chief Barron's poor leadership has led to a toxic work environment for first responders. His actions are egregious and beneath the office he holds.

The Central County Firefighters Union is affiliated with Teamsters Local 856. Founded in 1949, Local 856 is affiliated with the 1.2 million-member International Brotherhood of Teamsters. With 17,000 members, it has grown to become the second largest Teamster Local Union in California.

Contact:
Nicole Casey, (650) 266-7712
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 856

Also from this source

STANFORD HOSPITAL SECURITY GUARDS AND DISPATCHERS JOIN FORCES WITH TEAMSTERS LOCAL 856

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.