Teamsters And Allies Protest UC Pay Cut
Staff Tells Board of Regents: 'No Way, We Won't Pay'
Nov 12, 2019, 17:55 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, November 13, at 7:30 am, Teamsters and their allies in the UC Administrative Professionals Network will be attending the University of California Board of Regents Meeting to speak out against a proposed pay cut for administrative professionals employed by the UC System. The pay cut, a 1.5 percent increase to employee retirement contributions, would impose an undue financial burden on many workers who are already having difficulty keeping up with California's increasingly high cost of living.
Members of Teamsters Local 2010 and the UC Administrative Professionals Network will be gathering outside of Robertson Auditorium at 7:30am to demonstrate against the pay cut. They will also be testifying during the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting and presenting a petition signed by hundreds of UC staff members who are going on record to oppose the pay cut. Members of both organizations will be available for interviews during the event.
|
WHAT:
|
UC Board of Regents Meeting and Demonstration
|
WHEN:
|
November 13, 2019
|
7:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time
|
Meeting and Public Comment Period begin promptly at 8:30am
|
WHERE:
|
Robertson Auditorium
|
UCSF–Mission Bay Conference Center
|
1675 Owens Street
|
San Francisco, CA 94158
|
WHO:
|
Members of the UC Board of Regents
|
Local 2010 Secretary-Treasurer Jason Rabinowitz
|
Members of Local 2010 and the UC Administrative Professionals Network
Contact:
Aimee Baror, (785) 424-4831
abaror@teamsters2010.org
SOURCE Teamsters Local 2010
