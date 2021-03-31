Teamsters Applaud American Jobs Plan, Inclusion Of Job Creation, Worker Protections

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Union supports the American Jobs Plan as, among its many positive goals, it will promote job creation and enact worker protections. The administration's commitment to modernizing the nation's aging infrastructure will create good-paying jobs that will revitalize the middle class for working Americans.

"The American Jobs Plan will modernize our roads, bridges, ports, airports, rail, and transit systems – all critical parts of America's supply chain," said Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa. "Teamsters work each day in every part of this supply chain and know firsthand that our transportation infrastructure has been neglected for too long."

The administration's push for Congress to enact the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act as a key piece of the American Jobs Plan is another sign that President Biden is fulfilling his promise to reform labor law and empower millions of workers looking for a voice on the job.

"At its core, the American Jobs Plan is not only commitment to investing in our infrastructure, but also investing in the American people," Hoffa said. "Not since Roosevelt's New Deal has a president undertaken such a comprehensive plan to help set America back on course. This plan creates good-paying jobs now and in the future while taking real action, through the PRO Act, to level the playing field for middle class workers who have been fighting for their right to join a union free from employer intimidation."

