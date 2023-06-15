TEAMSTERS APPLAUD NLRB RULING ON WORKER MISCLASSIFICATION

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

15 Jun, 2023, 16:29 ET

Ruling Broadens Federal Government Test to Determine Workers' Employment Status

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien issued the following statement regarding the ruling from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on The Atlanta Opera, Inc., which revives an Obama-era rule that makes it easier for workers to organize and join unions: 

"The Teamsters Union is pleased that the NLRB has taken a critical step in putting power back into the hands of workers and reversing an egregious rule that made it easier for corporations to misclassify hardworking men and women.

"When workers are misclassified as 'independent contractors,' they are deprived of the opportunity to secure the higher wages, better benefits, strong workplace protections, and job security that comes with a union contract.

"While most only associate misclassification with so-called 'gig' workers who work for ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft, workers in nearly every industry have been under attack by corrupt employers and politicians that want to strip them of their employee status and the legal protections that follow.

"While we are glad to see the NLRB return power to workers, let us not forget that this should have never been the law of the land. Misclassification of employment status is the latest tool that employers have deployed in their fight against workers.

"The new ruling from the NLRB makes it more difficult for employers to deceptively misclassify workers and avoid paying employee-related expenses, like unemployment insurance, workers' compensation, and Social Security.

"The Teamsters remain committed to helping workers across the country raise their voices and get their fair share. We look forward to continuing to fight alongside pro-worker officials at the NLRB, Department of Labor, in Congress, and in state legislatures to protect workers' rights."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected] 

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS AT AMAZON WALK OUT IN HISTORIC UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE STRIKE

TEAMSTERS COMMEND NEW YORK LEGISLATURE FOR PASSING WORKER FREE SPEECH BILLS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.