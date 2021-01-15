Teamsters Applaud Passage Of PARTT 147

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Airline Division and The Aviation Mechanics Coalition (TAMC) are elated that the Promoting Aviation Regulations for Technical Training Act (PARTT 147) was signed into law last month as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 133). PARTT 147 requires the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to reform technical education in a way that promotes innovative curriculum development for aviation mechanics. A critical way it accomplishes this is by allowing schools to adjust their curriculum as needed to be more aligned with the latest Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) Airman Certification Standard (ACS).

"In 2019, the Teamsters Airline Division and the TAMC joined a diverse coalition of organizations from labor, industry and academia - led by the Aviation Technical Education Council (ATEC) - in support of PARTT 147; we also signed on to two letters supporting its passage," said Capt. David Bourne, Director of the Teamsters Airline Division. "We are proud to be a part of the coalition that helped get this important legislation passed."

"PARTT 147 is a great step forward in creating the next generation of aviation maintenance technicians," said Chris Moore, TAMC Chairman. "It will allow FAA certified technicians to enter the industry with the most relevant skills needed to work on the latest generation of aircraft."

PARTT 147 also moves airman training to a competency-based standard and removes the hours of training requirement, which will allow students to test sooner if they can prove they meet the knowledge and skill requirements of the ACS. These new rules will help students save tuition dollars and replenish the rapidly depleting A&P technician talent pipeline.

The Teamsters Airline Division and the TAMC recognized early on that the A&P mechanic shortage was coming and have worked tirelessly to promote the craft. Whether it's been meeting with congressional leaders and the FAA or attending STEM and other industry events, they continue to be at the leading edge of the movement to make a career in aviation maintenance more attainable. PARTT 147 will contribute greatly to this mission.

PARTT 147 is only one piece of the puzzle and both the TAMC and the Teamsters Airline Division will continue to work with Department of Defense, the Teamsters Military Assistance Program (TMAP), regulators, Congress, educators, employers, labor coalitions, and other parties interested in promoting aviation maintenance as a career.

