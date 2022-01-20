TEAMSTERS APPLAUD SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE PASSAGE OF THE AMERICAN INNOVATION AND CHOICE ONLINE ACT

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters Union supports today's passage of The American Innovation and Choice Online Act (S. 2992) by the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. This legislation takes important steps toward ensuring real competition exists in big technology's consumer and labor markets.

In a Jan. 20 letter to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa denounced the dominance of huge technology companies and the increased pressure it places on workers. For example, Amazon has been able to use profits generated from its dominant position in AWS and retail e-commerce, coupled with anticompetitive practices, to become a player in the last-mile delivery.

"Amazon abuses its market power in e-commerce to restrict third-party sellers' options of last mile delivery and logistics firms," Hoffa wrote. "And in the process, it is destroying middle class jobs. These companies should not be able to choose winners and losers in the economy. We need a level playing field for the health of our economy and its small businesses, consumers, and workers."

