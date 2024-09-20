TEAMSTERS AT ILLINOIS CENTRAL BUS COMPANY RATIFY NEW SUPPLEMENTAL CONTRACT

70 Bus Drivers, Monitors Win Improved Compensation and Stronger Benefits

COAL CITY, Ill., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 179 at Illinois Central Bus Company, a subsidiary of North American Central School Bus, in Coal City have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a supplemental collective bargaining agreement. The new three-year supplement includes a 40 percent economic increase over the life of the agreement, reduced years of service required to reach the top of the pay scale, full route pay anytime drivers are behind the wheel, paid leave for all workers, increased employer contributions for vision insurance, and language improvements.

"Congratulations to these essential workers on their new strong agreement," said Chris Richter, President of Local 179. "We are proud to represent such resilient workers who stuck together and took on their employer to get the contract they deserve."

Nearly 1,000 school bus drivers and monitors at North American Central School Bus in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, and Texas are covered by the Illinois Cooperative Agreement (ICA). The five-year agreement, which expires in September 2027, includes protections for members with disabilities, additional safety language, access to the Teamsters National 401(k) plan with mandatory employer contributions, and a joint union/employer committee to resolve disputes.

"This contract will serve as a reminder of what workers can accomplish when you stand united and fight for what you are worth," said Belinda Taylor, a bus driver and shop steward at Local 179. "This agreement comes with an unbelievable 40 percent raise, which is something that we have had coming for a very long time. We could not have accomplished what we did without the strong support and guidance from Local 179. The negotiating committee went into bargaining sessions with our battle plan and were able to successfully secure a contract that not only met our wishes but sets a new industry standard for what bus drivers deserve."

Teamsters Local 179 represents 3,100 workers in northeastern Illinois. For more information, visit teamsters179.org.

