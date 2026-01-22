TEAMSTERS AT STURGIS AMBULANCE IN SOUTH DAKOTA RATIFY FIRST UNION CONTRACT

Emergency Health Workers in South Dakota Win Big with Teamsters Agreement

STURGIS, S.D., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers represented by Teamsters Local 120 at Sturgis Ambulance have ratified their first collective bargaining agreement. The new two-year agreement includes key protections like just cause and grievance procedure, while also locking in pay increases, personal days, uniform allowances, and access to the Teamsters Joint Council 32 health insurance plan.

"As a newly unionized EMS workforce, we are proud to stand together as Teamsters — securing strong health care, a unified voice, and a better future for our professionals and the patients we serve," said Casey Baker, a paramedic at Sturgis Ambulance.

This group of paramedics, EMTs, and other emergency health professionals who work for the City of Sturgis organized with Local 120 in April 2025.

"Joining Teamsters Local 120 gives us our first-time union contract, a stronger voice at work, and the option to access Teamsters health insurance, providing stability, protection, and benefits you can count on," said Marissa Rathert, a paramedic at Sturgis Ambulance.

"I'm incredibly proud of our new Teamsters brothers and sisters at Sturgis Ambulance," said James Heeren, a business agent at Local 120. "Their unwavering commitment to organizing and securing their first contract is truly inspiring. These are exciting times, and we're just getting started."

Teamsters Local 120 proudly represents over 15,000 workers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. For more information, go to teamsterslocal120.org.

