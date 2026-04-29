TEAMSTERS AT THE BROOKFIELD ZOO CHICAGO AUTHORIZE A STRIKE

Zoo Workers Reject Insulting Offer from Employer, Prepare to Strike

CHICAGO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 200 members of Teamsters Local 727 at the Chicago Zoological Society (CZS), doing business as the Brookfield Zoo Chicago, have rejected their employer's last, best, and final offer and voted to authorize a strike.

The collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. on May 1, 2026. Despite having bargaining scheduled for April 27 and 29, CZS abruptly ended bargaining early on April 27 and presented its last, best, and final offer.

"Chicago Zoological Society should be ashamed for offering our hardworking members less than four percent in wage increases, while boosting their CEO's compensation over 70 percent," said John Coli Jr., Secretary-Treasurer of Local 727. "To add insult to injury, the zoo's final proposal would eliminate the 100 percent employer paid union health care — something these Teamsters have earned and relied upon for decades. The zoo has used our members' pride in working for an animal conservatory and love for the animals against them for years. Our members deserve a fair contract that addresses their staffing and safety concerns and pays them a fair and equitable wage."

The hundreds of animal care specialists, groundskeepers, patrol officers, seasonals, aides, and custodians are demanding a contract that includes wage increases and staffing guarantees. Throughout bargaining, CZS has committed numerous unfair labor practices (ULP) including bad faith bargaining, direct dealing, unilateral change, retaliation, and threatening/intimidating union workers. There are currently eight separate ULP charges pending with Region 13 of the labor board against CZS.

Negotiations are scheduled for Friday, May 1, ahead of the expiration at the end of the day.

Teamsters Local 727 represents nearly 10,000 hardworking men and women throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to teamsterslocal727.org.

Contact:

Caleen Carter-Patton, (847) 696-7500

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 727