TEAMSTERS AT THE BROOKFIELD ZOO CHICAGO LAUNCH ULP STRIKE

Zoo Workers Demand Fair Contract and Reject Last, Best, Final Offer

CHICAGO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 members of Teamsters Local 727 at the Chicago Zoological Society (CZS), doing business as the Brookfield Zoo Chicago, have launched an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike. All members, except for animal care specialists, walked out at 5 a.m. this morning. The animal care specialists will join the strike line once the essential care plan for the animals has been finalized.

On Friday, May 1, the zoo confirmed that its plan to provide an alternative, comparable health care plan for the members was not true. Management acknowledged that they are not proposing any health care plan to replace the current union health care that would not be available under the company's last, best, and final offer.

"It's clear that management is trying to slow roll an agreement on a plan for the animal care specialists to provide essential care to the animals during a work stoppage. This is a blatant attempt to interfere with these members' lawful right to strike," said John Coli, Jr, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 727. "While we work to plan for the animals to be cared for, our other members at the Zoo will hold down the strike line. We urge the public not to visit Brookfield Zoo Chicago. Not only are we asking for support for our ULP strike, but many of the animals will not be on exhibit and there will be no custodial or maintenance staff on site. We have urged the zoo to close to the public until an agreement is reached."

In a good faith effort to settle the contract, the union bargaining committee presented a full and comprehensive offer. The zoo ended negotiations, rejecting the union's offer without presenting a counterproposal.

Teamsters Local 727 represents nearly 10,000 hardworking men and women throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to teamsterslocal727.org.

Contact:

Caleen Carter-Patton, (847) 696-7500

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 727