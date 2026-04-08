TEAMSTERS AT UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO MEDICAL CENTER TO HOLD GATHERING

News provided by

Teamsters Local 743

Apr 08, 2026, 15:00 ET

Over 2,200 Workers Demand Better Wages and Working Conditions

CHICAGO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC), represented by Teamsters Local 743, will hold a prayer vigil on Thursday, April 9, at 3 p.m. to bring awareness to their ongoing fight for a fair contract. Teamsters members will be joined by religious leaders, community activists, and labor allies who will lead them in prayer.

UCMC President Thomas Jackiewicz earned $3.8 million in total compensation in 2024, while this hospital's management continues to refuse a living wage to its hardworking staff. With cost of living in the Chicago area continuing to rise, Local 743 members are simply fighting for their fair share.

WHEN:  

Thursday, April 9

3-4 p.m.                                                          


WHO:     

Teamsters Local 743 members and leaders

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

Senator Lakesia Collins (D-Chicago-5th District)             

Alderman Lamont Robinson (D-Chicago-Ward 4)

Alderman William Hall (D-Chicago-Ward 6)

Alderman Jeylu Gutierrez (D-Chicago-Ward 14)

Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez (D-Chicago-Ward 25)

Stanley Moore, Cook County Commissioner

Greg Kelley, President of SEIU Healthcare Illinois Indiana Missouri & Kansas

Bob Reiter, President of the Chicago Federation of Labor


WHERE:  

University of Chicago Medical Center               

E 57th St & Cottage Grove Ave

Chicago, IL 60637

Media Contact: 
Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 743

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