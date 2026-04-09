TEAMSTERS AT UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO MEDICAL CENTER TO HOLD GATHERING

News provided byTeamsters Local 743
Apr 09, 2026, 09:00 ET
Over 2,200 Workers Demand Better Wages and Working Conditions
CHICAGO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC), represented by Teamsters Local 743, will hold a prayer vigil on Thursday, April 9, at 3 p.m. to bring awareness to their ongoing fight for a fair contract. Teamsters members will be joined by religious leaders, community activists, and labor allies who will lead them in prayer.
UCMC President Thomas Jackiewicz earned $3.8 million in total compensation in 2024, while this hospital's management continues to refuse a living wage to its hardworking staff. With cost of living in the Chicago area continuing to rise, Local 743 members are simply fighting for their fair share.
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WHEN:
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Thursday, April 9
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3-4 p.m.
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WHO:
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Teamsters Local 743 members and leaders
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Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson
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Senator Lakesia Collins (D-Chicago-5th District)
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Alderman Lamont Robinson (D-Chicago-Ward 4)
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Alderman William Hall (D-Chicago-Ward 6)
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Alderman Jeylu Gutierrez (D-Chicago-Ward 14)
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Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez (D-Chicago-Ward 25)
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Stanley Moore, Cook County Commissioner
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Greg Kelley, President of SEIU Healthcare Illinois Indiana Missouri & Kansas
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Bob Reiter, President of the Chicago Federation of Labor
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WHERE:
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University of Chicago Medical Center
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E 57th St & Cottage Grove Ave
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Chicago, IL 60637
Media Contact:
Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279
[email protected]
SOURCE Teamsters Local 743
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