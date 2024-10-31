TEAMSTERS BOYCOTT BIGFOOT BEVERAGES

Union Calls on Oregonians to Join the Fight as Strike Enters Seventh Week

EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 206 and 324 are calling for Oregon residents to boycott Bigfoot Beverages, one of the largest soft drink and alcohol distributors in the state. Members of Teamsters Local 206 and 324 began a strike against Bigfoot Beverages on September 19 after the company attempted to unlawfully eliminate a core pension benefit and lied to the bargaining committee during contract negotiations.

"We've had enough of this company blowing us off and taking us for granted, so we're taking this fight to the next level and calling for a complete and total boycott of this company," said Geoff Stewart, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 206. "Bigfoot thinks it's a community partner. This company is creating community partnerships against its disgusting anti-worker behavior."

The Teamsters represent over 200 drivers, warehouse workers, merchandisers, and technicians at Bigfoot. The company has been lying to Teamsters and the public about the benefits of a proposed switch from a pension to a 401(k) plan. The reality is Bigfoot Teamsters are fighting back against a proposal where each member would have to spend at least $3,300 per year out-of-pocket just to match the company's current rate of funding for their retirement benefits.

"This offer was, is, and always will be, total garbage," said Chris Muhs, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 324. "This isn't about giving workers options or control over investments. It's about the difference between guaranteed retirement security and rolling the dice. It's about ending middle-class prosperity for the vast majority of people who work for this employer."

The union is picketing every location the company has, along with stores that are currently carrying the products distributed by Bigfoot. Most notably, these products include Pepsi brands, Buoy Beer, Pelican Brewing Company, Ninkasi Brewing, King Estate Oregon wines, and Willamette Valley Vineyard wines. You can support Bigfoot Teamsters by going to http://ibt.io/boycottbigfoot and signing the pledge not to buy anything the company distributes until after it stops forcing this strike upon workers.

Teamsters Joint Council 37 represents workers in Oregon, Southwest Washington, and Idaho. For more information, go to jcteamsters37.com/

Media Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Joint Council 37