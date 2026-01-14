TEAMSTERS BUS WORKERS IN RHODE ISLAND RATIFY NEW CONTRACT

News provided by

Teamsters Local 251

Jan 14, 2026, 11:29 ET

Local 251 Members Win Wage Increases, Health Care and Pension Access

COVENTRY, R.I., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 75 bus drivers and attendants represented by Teamsters Local 251 have unanimously ratified a three-year agreement at Ocean State Transit, a subsidiary of Student Transport of America (STA). The new contract at Ocean State's Coventry location secures strong wage increases, access to Teamsters health care and pension, and improved quality of life provisions.

"Teamsters in the passenger transportation industry continue to set and raise standards for bus workers in communities in Rhode Island and across the country," said Matt Taibi, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 251 and Director of the Teamsters Passenger Transportation Division. "This contract reflects the hard work, solidarity, and unwavering determination of our members."

The agreement at the Coventry location is part of a growing wave of victories for Ocean State Transit Teamsters across Rhode Island. In December, nearly 200 drivers and attendants also represented by Local 251 overwhelmingly ratified a new contract at Ocean State Transit.

"We are thrilled to have won a contract that delivers the improvements we deserve," said Denise Nagy, a bus attendant and member of the contract negotiating committee for Teamsters Local 251. "We're grateful to have a clear acknowledgment of the essential work we provide to the community, and proud of the solidarity we've shown."

Teamsters Local 251 represents over 6,200 workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. For more information, go to teamsters251.org.

Contact:
Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279 
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 251

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS SCHOOL BUS WORKERS WIN STRONG NEW CONTRACT IN RHODE ISLAND

TEAMSTERS SCHOOL BUS WORKERS WIN STRONG NEW CONTRACT IN RHODE ISLAND

Nearly 200 school bus drivers and attendants represented by Teamsters Local 251 have overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new contract at Ocean State...
DATTCO SMITHFIELD SCHOOL BUS TEAMSTERS RATIFY STRONG NEW CONTRACT

DATTCO SMITHFIELD SCHOOL BUS TEAMSTERS RATIFY STRONG NEW CONTRACT

Members at DATTCO Smithfield, represented by Teamsters Local 251, have overwhelmingly ratified a three-year successor agreement that secures...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Trucking and Road Transportation

Trucking and Road Transportation

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Labor & Union

Labor & Union

Contracts

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics