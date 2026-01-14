TEAMSTERS BUS WORKERS IN RHODE ISLAND RATIFY NEW CONTRACT

Local 251 Members Win Wage Increases, Health Care and Pension Access

COVENTRY, R.I., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 75 bus drivers and attendants represented by Teamsters Local 251 have unanimously ratified a three-year agreement at Ocean State Transit, a subsidiary of Student Transport of America (STA). The new contract at Ocean State's Coventry location secures strong wage increases, access to Teamsters health care and pension, and improved quality of life provisions.

"Teamsters in the passenger transportation industry continue to set and raise standards for bus workers in communities in Rhode Island and across the country," said Matt Taibi, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 251 and Director of the Teamsters Passenger Transportation Division. "This contract reflects the hard work, solidarity, and unwavering determination of our members."

The agreement at the Coventry location is part of a growing wave of victories for Ocean State Transit Teamsters across Rhode Island. In December, nearly 200 drivers and attendants also represented by Local 251 overwhelmingly ratified a new contract at Ocean State Transit.

"We are thrilled to have won a contract that delivers the improvements we deserve," said Denise Nagy, a bus attendant and member of the contract negotiating committee for Teamsters Local 251. "We're grateful to have a clear acknowledgment of the essential work we provide to the community, and proud of the solidarity we've shown."

Teamsters Local 251 represents over 6,200 workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. For more information, go to teamsters251.org.

