TEAMSTERS CALIFORNIA CONDEMN RUSHED, RECKLESS DMV RULES ALLOWING DRIVERLESS TRUCKS

Union Vows to Keep Fighting for Good Jobs, Safe Roads

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters California Co-Chairs Victor Mineros and Peter Finn regarding the California Department of Motor Vehicles' (DMV) new rules on heavy trucks that were announced this week:

"The DMV's decision to rush forward with driverless heavy‑duty trucks is reckless, and we will use every tool necessary to stop it — including taking this fight to the courts. Make no mistake: this is just the beginning of Teamsters California's fight for good jobs and safety on our roads.

"We have been clear from the start: a change this sweeping should be handled through the legislature, out in the open, with real transparency and accountability. Instead, the DMV is making major public policy behind closed doors.

"The DMV is also ignoring the real-world stakes. These rules put our streets, our highways, and our jobs in jeopardy. This agency happily greenlit technology that companies still won't fully disclose safety data on, thereby threatening the livelihoods of the professional drivers who keep California's economy moving. That's why California voters are with Teamsters: there's no substitute for a human driver behind the wheel.

"Teamsters California will keep fighting for public safety and good jobs throughout and beyond the November elections — and then the next administration — until California gets rules that protect communities, protect workers, and put accountability over experimentation and corporate greed."

Teamsters California is the united voice of 250,000 workers across dozens of industries who power the state's economy and communities every single day. For more information, go to teamstersca.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alexandra Banash

(510) 418-2612

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters California