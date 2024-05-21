TEAMSTERS CALL ON NEW YORK LEGISLATURE TO PASS GROUNDBREAKING ANTITRUST LAW

Bill Would Rein in Corporate Bullies Like Amazon

ALBANY, N.Y., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Union announced its support today for the 21st Century Antitrust Act, sponsored by New York Deputy Senate Leader Michael Gianaris and Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes. Passing the legislation is a top priority for the union.

The act would update New York's century-old antitrust laws to address the abuses of today's mega-corporations. Companies like Amazon would no longer be able to use their dominant position in the market to exploit workers and small businesses. The legislation would also require review of corporate mergers based on their impact on workers and would give employees a voice in the merger-approval process. It was introduced in both houses of the legislature this week.

"Amazon is a bully that thinks it can cheat the system to abuse workers and get away with it. We won't let this corporate criminal drive down the pay and industry standards set by the Teamsters. We will hold Amazon accountable for its corrupt business practices," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien.

Amazon has become a dominant player in the logistics industry by undercutting good wages and safe working conditions, while controlling small businesses and the market for goods. Through its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) model of doing business, Amazon has absolved itself of all responsibility to its drivers, while exercising total control over the wages, workplace conditions, and safety standards of the DSPs.

"Corporations should not be able to use their power to hold down wages or make it harder for workers to change jobs," said Teamsters Joint Council 16 President Thomas Gesualdi. "The 21st Century Antitrust Act will ensure that the concerns of workers are front and center when corporate mergers are evaluated. Never again will workers be left out of antitrust enforcement."

"Our members are not just workers, they are community members and consumers," said Teamsters Joint Council 18 President Thomas Quackenbush. "We are seeing firsthand how Amazon has decimated our small businesses and the role that corporate power has had in driving up inflation. We are proud to stand with responsible small businesses and community organizations to reform antitrust enforcement in New York."

"We need to pass the 21st Century Antitrust Act because workers have already waited too long for Amazon and other corporate bullies to be held accountable," said Teamsters Joint Council 46 President Jeffrey Brylski. "Every day we wait is a day when these bad actors get to strengthen their stranglehold on workers, consumers, and small businesses."

