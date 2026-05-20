TEAMSTERS CELEBRATE BIPARTISAN PUSH TO ADVANCE FASTER LABOR CONTRACTS ACT

Discharge Petition Secures 218 Signatures Needed to Force Vote in U.S. House

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. House of Representatives reached the 218 signatures needed on a discharge petition to advance the Faster Labor Contracts Act. The petition, filed by Representative Donald Norcross (D-NJ, 1st District), will force a vote on the bill in the coming weeks.

"Securing the support needed to move the Faster Labor Contracts Act forward is a significant milestone for millions of Teamsters and workers across this country," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "This is one of the most consequential labor bills to come before Congress in generations. It has the potential to hold Corporate America accountable for endlessly dragging out negotiations and denying workers the first union contracts they deserve. The Teamsters Union thanks every Democrat and Republican who signed the discharge petition and made the choice to stand with workers."

The Teamsters applaud House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY, 8th District), Rep. Donald Norcross, Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA, 3rd District), and House Democrats for supporting the Teamsters and working people across America.

The Teamsters commend Republican Representatives Mike Lawler (R-NY, 17th District), Nick LaLota (R-NY, 1st District), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA, 1st District), Don Bacon (R-NE, 2nd District), Max Miller (R-OH, 7th District), Riley Moore (R-VA, 2nd District), and Rob Bresnahan (R-PA, 8th District), who stood up for working people and helped force action on this critical bill.



The Faster Labor Contracts Act would amend the National Labor Relations Act to require employers to bargain with newly organized workers within 10 days of voting to form their union. The Senate version of the bill, introduced last year by Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), continues to gain bipartisan and bicameral support.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

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SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters