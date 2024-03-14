TEAMSTERS COMMEND CITY OF SAN FRANCISCO ON RESOLUTION FOR AV LOCAL CONTROL BILL SB 915

City Supports SB 915 as CPUC Approves Expansion of Waymo Robotaxis



SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Union applauds the City of San Francisco for passing a resolution in support of Senate Bill 915 (SB 915), legislation with strong bipartisan support that will allow California's local governments to regulate autonomous vehicles (AVs). SB 915 was introduced on January 9, 2024 by State Sen. Dave Cortese (D - San Jose).

"The Teamsters commend the City of San Francisco for passing this important resolution to prioritize public safety," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Joint Council 7 President. "Dangerous AVs cannot be allowed to operate unchecked in our communities. Cities should have the power in their hands to regulate how this technology operates on their streets, and that starts with SB 915."

SB 915 is part of the CARS legislative package on autonomous vehicles that the Teamsters are advocating for in Sacramento to protect good jobs and public safety. The Oakland City Council, Los Angeles City Council, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, and San Mateo County Board of Supervisors all passed resolutions in favor of SB 915 earlier this year. The move by San Francisco leaders is particularly significant because the city has been ground zero in the fight to regulate driverless vehicles. Within the past year and a half, robotaxis in the city have run over pedestrians, blocked first responders from their jobs, reportedly came within seconds of colliding with children, and caused traffic pile-ups.

Despite this, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and the Department of Motor Vehicles have refused to implement significant AV safety measures. In fact, the CPUC just approved the expansion of Waymo robotaxis in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Last month Waymo announced a recall of its robotaxi software in response to an incident where two of its robotaxis crashed into the same truck minutes apart.

Teamsters Joint Council 7 represents 100,000 members in 18 local unions across Northern California, the Central Valley, Northern Nevada. For more information, go to teamstersjc7.org.

