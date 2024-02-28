TEAMSTERS COMMEND OAKLAND CITY COUNCIL FOR PASSING RESOLUTION IN SUPPORT OF AV LOCAL CONTROL BILL SB 915

Elected Officials Join Forces with Teamsters Union for Good Jobs, Safe Streets



OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Union applauds the Oakland City Council for passing a resolution in support of Senate Bill 915 (SB 915), legislation that will allow California's local governments to regulate autonomous vehicles (AVs). SB 915 has strong bipartisan support and is part of the CARS legislative package on autonomous vehicles that the Teamsters are advocating for in Sacramento to protect good jobs and public safety. The Los Angeles County and San Mateo County Boards of Supervisors passed resolutions in favor of SB 915 earlier this month, and a resolution has also been introduced in San Francisco.

As SB 915 receives growing support from local governments, autonomous vehicles face heightened scrutiny by regulators. Yesterday, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) suspended Waymo's application to expand its robotaxi operations in Los Angeles and San Mateo counties for a minimum of 120 days or at least until June 2024. The news comes just one week after Waymo announced a recall of its robotaxi software, in response to two of its robotaxis crashing into the same truck, minutes apart, in December 2023.

"The Teamsters commend the Oakland City Council for their overwhelming support for SB 915. As autonomous vehicles continue to wreak havoc on California roads, California's elected leaders across both sides of the aisle are standing up for this bill because it's past time we put safety and good jobs first," said Peter Finn, President of Teamsters Joint Council 7. "This technology is not safe, and it's time we take control away from Big Tech and put it in the hands of our local communities."

SB 915 was introduced on January 9, 2024, by State Sen. Dave Cortese (D - San Jose). Despite robotaxis running over pedestrians, blocking first responders from their jobs, reportedly coming within seconds of colliding with children, and causing traffic pile-ups, the CPUC and DMV have refused to implement significant AV safety measures.

Teamsters Joint Council 7 represents 100,000 members in 18 local unions across Northern California, the Central Valley, Northern Nevada. Joint Council 7 members work in freight, delivery, construction, dairy, beverage, food processing, rail and ports, parking, solid waste/recycling, hotels, bus driving, schools, public services, and many other industries.

