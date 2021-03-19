Teamsters Decry Uptick In Violence Against Asian-Americans Since Pandemic

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters are condemning the ongoing spate of violence targeting the Asian community since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which came to a head earlier this week in a series of shootings in the Atlanta area that took the lives of eight people, including six women of Asian descent.

"The coronavirus has tested the resolve of the American people," Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa said. "But it should in no way be used as an excuse for violent actions taken against anyone living in this country, no matter what their background. The Teamsters, as a diverse union that includes people of all races and ethnicities, are speaking out in the strongest terms against an increase in attacks against our Asian brothers and sisters during the past year."

"The shootings this week at several Asian-owned massage parlors were a tragedy," said Marcus King, Director of the Teamsters' Human Rights and Diversity Commission. "Unfortunately, however, they are not an isolated incident. There has been an explosion in the number of violent acts against Asian-Americans during the past year, with reason to believe many more go unreported. We cannot allow silence to be our response to these actions. This nation must do better."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Contact:

Ted Gotsch, (703) 899-0869

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

