GENESIS LOGISTICS TEAMSTERS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

Drivers and Warehouse Workers Win Higher Wages and Improved Working Conditions

STAFFORD, Va., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 drivers and warehouse workers at Genesis Logistics, a wholly owned subsidiary of DHL, have voted overwhelmingly to ratify their first Teamsters contract. The group, jointly represented by Teamsters Local 322 and Local 639, secured higher wages, expanded paid time off, and improved working conditions.

"Winning our first Teamsters contract is a promise of stability, dignity, and a future built alongside our sisters and brothers," said Matthew Relford, a driver at Genesis Logistics and member of Local 322. "Our agreement means fair wages, real benefits, and the strength that comes from sticking together. As Teamsters, we are able to build something greater than ourselves."

Last year, drivers at the company's Stafford facility voted by a 90 percent margin to join the Teamsters. That campaign helped build momentum in the warehouse, where workers overwhelmingly supported union representation. Genesis Logistics management ultimately agreed to voluntarily recognize Local 639 through a card-check agreement.

"Our first contract is a strong foundation that we fully intend to build on," said Amanda Pallant, a warehouse worker at Genesis Logistics and member of Local 639. "Together with our fellow drivers, we secured guaranteed wage increases, just-cause protections, and enforceable rights in our workplace. Most importantly, this process brought us together across job classifications and strengthened our solidarity."

Genesis Logistics distributes pre-packaged food and other products for 7-Eleven. The company's Stafford distribution center supplies convenience stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. With the ratification of these agreements, the Stafford facility is now a wall-to-wall Teamsters shop.

"These workers overcame a lot to reach this moment, and their determination is what made this agreement possible," said Bill Davis, President of Local 639. "We're proud to have secured strong first contracts for our newest members, and we look forward to building on this momentum to continue raising standards for workers in this industry."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215)510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters