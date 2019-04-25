Teamsters Dispatchers Ratify Contract With Allegiant Air

LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With close to 90 percent of eligible workers participating, flight dispatchers at Allegiant Air have voted overwhelmingly to ratify their first collective bargaining agreement as members of Teamsters Local 986.

"I'm proud of our dispatchers," said Capt. David Bourne, Director of the Teamsters Airline Division. "These workers stuck together at the bargaining table to negotiate and ratify their first contract. Congratulations to everyone who worked hard to make this happen."

"I'd like to thank the negotiating committee for all of their hard work," said Bob Fisher, Airline Division International Representative and Lead Negotiator. "They were able to work professionally and proficiently with the company to reach an agreement that was amenable to all parties involved."

"Local 986 is proud of the dispatchers for standing strong and getting an agreement that gives these new Teamsters outstanding health benefits and job security," said Chris Griswold, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 986.

The new contract becomes amendable in five years. It includes a number of substantial perks, including more paid time off along with significant improvements to the dispatchers' salaries and benefits – the total wage increase for the entire group is more than $900,000 over the lifetime of the agreement. In addition to the dispatchers, the Teamsters also represent mechanics and pilots at Allegiant Air.

