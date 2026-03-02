TEAMSTERS FIGHT AGAINST HENRY FORD'S ILLEGAL REPLACEMENT OF NURSES

Nurses Refuse to Hand Over Jobs to Inexperienced Workers

GRAND BLANC, Mich., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Ford Genesys Hospital management refused to accept Teamsters Local 332's return-to-work agreement that would protect nurses' seniority and allow 750 experienced nurses to return to their jobs.

Instead of reinstating skilled Teamsters nurses, Henry Ford is prioritizing inexperienced replacement workers, prolonging the monthslong unfair labor practice (ULP) strike, and continuing to violate federal labor law.

"Henry Ford Genesys Hospital is treating Teamsters nurses like they are disposable," said Dan Glass, President of Local 332. "These are professionals who gave years — even decades — to this hospital. These attacks are blatantly illegal, and it's long overdue for the National Labor Relations Board to do its job and protect these nurses' statutory right to return to their positions."

Nurses have been on strike since Sept. 1, 2025, after Henry Ford violated numerous labor laws and attempted to gut their contract. The hospital's refusal to sign a standard return-to-work agreement is blocking nurses from reclaiming their legally protected positions, voting on a new contract, and getting back to caring for their patients.

"I've dedicated 23 years to this hospital and management is trying to erase all of our work," said Carolyn Clemons, a specialty care nurse. "We won't stand for their illegal attacks — and we expect the NLRB to hold them accountable."

"Teamsters nurses at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital have the full backing of the International Union," said Peter Finn, Director of the Teamsters Public Services and Health Care Division. "All 1.3 million members of North America's strongest union are prepared to continue supporting our brothers and sisters at Henry Ford for as long as it takes."

Founded in 1933, Teamsters Local 332 represents working people in Flint, Michigan. For more information, visit teamsters332.com.

