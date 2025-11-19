TEAMSTERS FILE UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE CHARGES AGAINST HENRY FORD GENESYS

Health Care Workers Fight Back Against Bad Faith Bargaining by Employer

GRAND BLANC, Mich., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 332 has filed multiple unfair labor practice charges against Henry Ford Genesys Hospital for refusing to meet and bargain, declaring an illegal and fake impasse, and threatening Teamsters nurses. The group of 750 nurses and case managers were forced onto the picket line on Sept. 1 due to the employer's unfair labor practices and have been on strike since.

"Henry Ford has pulled out all the stops — from refusing to bargain face-to-face to making unlawful threats against Teamsters nurses to declaring a false impasse," said Dan Glass, President of Local 332. "We filed these charges with the National Labor Relations Board because we've had enough. Teamsters have been committed to reaching a fair deal from the very beginning. This employer has done absolutely everything to avoid reaching a contract, and it cannot continue."

On Nov. 4, Henry Ford Genesys Hospital falsely announced to the public that contract negotiations had reached an "impasse." The hospital said they would be implementing their own contract terms without negotiating with the Teamsters. This unilateral declaration of "impasse" is unlawful and comes well before bargaining over contract terms is finished.

"Most of us have dedicated years, even decades, to this hospital. It is deeply disappointing and hurtful to be treated now like we are disposable," said Tricia Pierce, a Local 332 steward. "Henry Ford Genesys used to be the gold standard because we provide the best care. But this hospital's management has put greed over patients and health care workers, leaving us with no choice but to stay on strike."

