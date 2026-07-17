Teamsters Introduce HomeAhead to Make Homeownership More Affordable

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Union One, in partnership with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, announced the launch of the Teamster Homeownership Program, powered by HomeAhead™, a first-of-its-kind, union-backed homeownership initiative designed to improve affordability and stability for working families. The program includes an educational component focused on mortgage literacy, helping people understand safe and responsible homeownership. It also creates opportunities for Teamsters members to achieve reduced monthly mortgage payments.

Teamster Homeownership Program, powered by HomeAhead™, a first-of-its-kind, union-backed homeownership initiative. Post this International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Members will be supported in understanding timing, readiness, and financial impact, so they can make informed choices about buying, refinancing, or accessing home equity with clarity and confidence. The initiative is not only designed to improve affordability at the front end, but also to help members withstand real-world disruptions, including strikes, lockouts, disability, and unexpected life events, through the program's union-backed mortgage relief framework.

"For too long, working families have been told that homeownership is out of reach or that they're on their own to figure it out," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Rather than waiting for politicians or the market to do the right thing, we put our strength to work to help build a program that will deliver stability for working families. When workers have strong contracts, good wages, real protections, and leadership willing to act, there's no problem we can't take on, including making homeownership possible again."

Although the program is new, many Teamsters members who have begun to participate in HomeAhead have already experienced reductions in their monthly mortgage payments through HomeAhead's participating lender component. In some cases, those reductions are comparable to, or exceed, the cost of their monthly union dues.

The Teamster Homeownership Program, powered by HomeAhead, stands as the first initiative of its kind at this scale and scope among labor organizations and represents a new model for how large workforce organizations can use collective power to deliver measurable housing affordability and stability to working families without relying on subsidies or temporary incentives.

First-of-Its-Kind Program Design, Infrastructure, and Administration

The Teamster Homeownership Program is supported by Union One, which designed and administers the home purchase and mortgage readiness platform in close collaboration with Teamsters leadership.

Union One built the HomeAhead platform to function as a permanent readiness and decision-support system, helping members evaluate timing, affordability, and financial preparedness before entering a home purchase, refinance, or home equity transaction.

Union One also oversees the ongoing coordination needed to maintain and update the program infrastructure as housing and lending markets evolve, ensuring consistency across member education, readiness, and the mortgage relief framework for participating Teamsters members.

Learn More

Teamsters members are encouraged to visit TeamsterHomeAhead.com for more information about the Teamster Homeownership Program, powered by HomeAhead.

Union One: A Trusted Administrator

Union One, the plan administrator, specializes in working exclusively with unions nationwide to help expand benefits offered to union members. This partnership ensures the Teamster Homeownership Program is managed with the highest standards of service and expertise.

SOURCE Union One