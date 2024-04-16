TEAMSTERS LEADER SWORN IN AS COMMISSIONER OF SAN FRANCISCO HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

President of Local 350 to Advocate for Workers' Rights as Human Rights

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Sandoval, President of Teamsters Local 350, has been appointed and sworn in as a commissioner of the San Francisco Human Rights Commission. Sandoval is one of 11 commissioners appointed by Mayor London Breed.

"It's an honor and I look forward to bringing my expertise and background in labor and within the Teamsters organization to better serve the residents of the City and County of San Francisco," Sandoval said. "I hope to bring a unique perspective—the perspective of labor—to this commission. Human rights, labor rights, and civil rights have historically always been interconnected, and at their core, aim to ensure dignity, equality, respect, and fairness for all individuals within society. As a commissioner, I look forward to having an impact to enhance the working conditions and lives of all working people."

The San Francisco Human Rights Commission works in service of the city's anti-discrimination laws to further racial solidarity, equity, and healing.

"Congratulations to Brother Sandoval on his appointment to this very important commission," said Anthony M. Rosa, Director of the Teamsters Human Rights and Diversity Commission. "The Teamsters could not be more excited to have a seat at the table to advocate for our rank-and-file members in San Francisco. We are confident that Robert Sandoval will be a terrific addition to the commission, and he will ensure workers' voices are heard."

Teamsters Local 350 was charted on October 8, 1936, and proudly represents members in the solid waste and recycling industry, linen industry, and the public sector in San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and San Benito Counties. For more information, visit teamsters350.com.

