TEAMSTERS LOCAL 251 OVERWHELMINGLY RATIFIES CONTRACT WITH BALLY'S TWIN RIVER CASINO

News provided by

Teamsters Local 251

02 Nov, 2023, 12:59 ET

Casino Workers Gain Wage Increases and Teamster Benefits

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 251 members who work as maintenance staff and valets have overwhelmingly ratified agreements with Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort.

The five-year contracts include significant wage increases, premium Teamster health care, and coverage for all workers under the New England Teamsters Trucking and Industry Pension fund.

"We have fought for these gains for generations at the Twin River property. The change in tenor and the relationship with Bally's, who recently started managing the property, has sent our members and the community the right signal," said Thomas Salvatore, Business Agent at Local 251. "We are grateful to have delivered such large gains for our members."

Along with a pension, all Teamsters working at the Twin River property are now entitled to employer-funded Teamster health care. This comprehensive top-tier health care plan will cover members' and their families' medical, dental, vision, life, and prescription drug needs at no additional cost.

"The new contract includes top-notch Teamsters health care and a defined pension, so we can take care of our families now and have dignity in retirement," said Doug Baima, a Local 251 valet member at Twin River. "We are thankful for the commitment of our local union and look forward to working under the protections of this contract."

"This agreement offers our members historic gains with no concessions," said Matt Taibi, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 251 and Teamsters Eastern Region International Vice President. "The significant wins achieved at the table mean Teamsters will enjoy the strongest compensation package in the decades-long history of Local 251 at Twin River."

Teamsters Local 251 represents over 6,300 workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. For more information, go to teamsterslocal251.org.

Contact:  
Matt Taibi, (401) 434-0454 x227
[email protected] 

SOURCE Teamsters Local 251

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS LOCAL 251 DEMANDS TOWN OF TIVERTON NEGOTIATE IN GOOD FAITH

TEAMSTERS LOCAL 251 DEMANDS TOWN OF TIVERTON NEGOTIATE IN GOOD FAITH

Teamsters Local 251 is demanding that the Town of Tiverton stop stalling contract negotiations with its members who work in the Department of Public...
LAZ PARKING TEAMSTERS RATIFY AGREEMENT

LAZ PARKING TEAMSTERS RATIFY AGREEMENT

Supervisors employed by LAZ Parking at Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport have unanimously ratified their tentative agreement. It will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Travel

Image1

Labor & Union

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.