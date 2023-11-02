TEAMSTERS LOCAL 251 OVERWHELMINGLY RATIFIES CONTRACT WITH BALLY'S TWIN RIVER CASINO

Casino Workers Gain Wage Increases and Teamster Benefits

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 251 members who work as maintenance staff and valets have overwhelmingly ratified agreements with Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort.

The five-year contracts include significant wage increases, premium Teamster health care, and coverage for all workers under the New England Teamsters Trucking and Industry Pension fund.

"We have fought for these gains for generations at the Twin River property. The change in tenor and the relationship with Bally's, who recently started managing the property, has sent our members and the community the right signal," said Thomas Salvatore, Business Agent at Local 251. "We are grateful to have delivered such large gains for our members."

Along with a pension, all Teamsters working at the Twin River property are now entitled to employer-funded Teamster health care. This comprehensive top-tier health care plan will cover members' and their families' medical, dental, vision, life, and prescription drug needs at no additional cost.

"The new contract includes top-notch Teamsters health care and a defined pension, so we can take care of our families now and have dignity in retirement," said Doug Baima, a Local 251 valet member at Twin River. "We are thankful for the commitment of our local union and look forward to working under the protections of this contract."

"This agreement offers our members historic gains with no concessions," said Matt Taibi, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 251 and Teamsters Eastern Region International Vice President. "The significant wins achieved at the table mean Teamsters will enjoy the strongest compensation package in the decades-long history of Local 251 at Twin River."

Teamsters Local 251 represents over 6,300 workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. For more information, go to teamsterslocal251.org.

Contact:

Matt Taibi, (401) 434-0454 x227

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 251