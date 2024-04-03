TEAMSTERS LOCAL 357 FILES SECOND LAWSUIT AGAINST REPUBLIC AIRWAYS

Carrier Hits a New Low with Action Taken Against Pilot

CARMEL, Ind., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 357 has filed a second lawsuit against Republic Airways in Marion County Superior Court to invalidate an agreement that pilots at the carrier are required to sign as a condition of employment. The unlawful non-compete clauses were entered into under the false pretense that they were "bonus" or "incentive" agreements.

"We want Republic Airways to be competitive and successful, but it is wrong for the company to seek a competitive advantage by exploiting young pilots who are eager to establish their career and fly professionally," said Anthony Campo, President of Teamsters Local 357 and a Republic Airways pilot.

The agreement the company is forcing on its pilots requires them to work at Republic Airways for a minimum of two years or pay the company a penalty of $100,000 and be barred from flying professionally for up to a year. The lawsuit also charges the company violated the law when it wrongfully terminated a pilot, but still attempted to enforce the non-compete clause by demanding he pay $100,000 in damages, as well as nearly $28,000 in training and hotel costs, and threatening him with legal action if he got a job at a competing airline.

"No matter what label the company slaps on these documents, the fact remains that [it] opts for the proverbial stick, while telling pilots it's a carrot," the lawsuit stated. "That is not competition, and it certainly does not benefit the public interest."

Republic Airways has requested that the suit be moved to a different court, but an initial hearing is still set for April 5 before Superior Court Judge John F. Hanley.

Teamsters Local 357 represents flight deck crew members at Republic Airways. For more information go to local357.org/.

