TEAMSTERS LOCAL 357 PILOT APPOINTED TO FAA RULEMAKING COMMITTEE

Keith Sikes Brings Passion, Expertise to Member Assistance

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 357 pilot Keith Sikes has been appointed to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Mental Health and Aviation Medical Clearances Rulemaking Committee (ARC). The FAA ARC is a collaborative body tasked with developing regulations and guidelines related to mental health assessments and medical clearances for individuals in the aviation industry.

"Keith Sikes has a passion for addressing the unique stresses that aviation personnel face," said Joe Ferreira, Director of the Teamsters Airline Division. "He is committed to ensuring the well-being and safety of aviation professionals, which embodies the values of our union. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him on this new role."

Sikes is a pilot for Republic Airways, having worked for the airline since April 2003. He has served as a Captain, a First Officer, a Line Check Airman, and a Ground Instructor in human factors-related classes. He joined the Safety Committee for Local 357 in 2019 and worked with a team to develop a Critical Incident Response Program (CIRP) for pilots. CIRP is a peer support program created to help aviation workers and their family members recover from stressful situations.

"I've been a Teamster for more than 20 years, and it's an honor to serve my union brothers and sisters in this capacity," Sikes said. "At the peer support program for Republic Airways, we got more than 100 calls in less than two years. Many of these were about stress on the job, but a lot of them involved issues outside of work. The CIRP is essential for ensuring pilots have the tools and support they need to overcome challenges and thrive throughout their careers."

Keith earned a Master's Degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling while working at Republic and is a licensed professional counselor in South Carolina. He is currently a Doctor of Education candidate at Liberty University, with a specialty in Community Care and Counseling with a Trauma cognate. While he works one day a week in a private counseling agency, his passion is first and foremost, the aviation community.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 357