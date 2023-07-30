TEAMSTERS NOTIFIED THAT YELLOW CORP. OPERATING COMPANIES HAVE CLOSED

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

30 Jul, 2023, 21:12 ET

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Union was served legal notice today that Yellow Corp. is ceasing operations and filing for bankruptcy.  

"Today's news is unfortunate but not surprising. Yellow has historically proven that it could not manage itself despite billions of dollars in worker concessions and hundreds of millions in bailout funding from the federal government. This is a sad day for workers and the American freight industry," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien.  

The Teamsters are committed to ensuring members are protected and notified with all the latest information. The International is putting infrastructure in place to help affected members get the assistance they need to find good union jobs throughout freight and other industries.  

The situation is developing. Additional details are forthcoming.  

